When you think of Dubai, you think of luxury. Nowhere else in the world will you find a police car that is a Bugatti Veyron, Ferrarri FF or Lamborghini Aventador.

World No8 Hubert Hurkacz and China’s No1 ranked male player Zhizhen Zhang were the two lucky recipients of a special chauffeur service upon their visit to Dubai Police Officer’s Club on Sunday, before receiving a guided tour of the facility ahead of kickstarting their respective Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships campaigns.

Zhang was the passenger in the McLaren Artura, the latest addition to Dubai’s impressive fleet of patrol vehicles, which boasts a top speed of 330kph and accelerates from zero to 100kph in just three seconds.

Hurkacz, meanwhile, was taken around in the BMW i8, a plug-in hybrid sports car which reaches a maximum speed of 250kph.

On the visit, the highest-ranked Polish man in singles history said: “The entire facility is impressive. Before coming here, I didn't expect it to be this massive. They have excellent sports facilities, fulfilling every athlete's dream.

“Everything is well-equipped, just like a well-covered song. Anything you need for sports, you can find it here. It's amazing for me, and I truly appreciate the visit."

Zhang, the world’s No46, said on the experience: “I'm really interested in those supercars. For me, it's hard to pick a dream car, and I would love to have one, maybe a couple or even all of them.

“You know, it's a little tough, but it's very nice to have the chance to be a passenger during the visit. It's very enjoyable, and they really impressed me."

At the conclusion of their visit, the players were presented with trophies in recognition of their time spent at the club.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

