Fire and life safety specialist, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy (FEC), has set its sights on double-digit growth in 2023, targeting a 50 per cent increase in revenue. A surge in project wins and expansion into new markets has put the organisation well on its way to achieving its business objectives, supported by restructuring Tenable FEC's global teams to move away from regional silos and create more collaborative workflows.

Tenable FEC achieved positive results in 2022, enabling the organisation to switch from post-pandemic recovery to focus on expansion both regionally and internationally. The fire engineering consultancy achieved a 20 per cent increase in revenue, driven by an influx of Saudi Arabia-based projects in addition to project wins in Oman, the UAE and West Africa. Due to a surge in new projects, Tenable FEC has also expanded its Dubai office team to provide additional support across the organisation’s regional and international projects. Tenable FEC is also transferring its headquarters to Dubai as part of its ongoing expansion and restructuring plans to enable the organisation to achieve further growth.

Key sectors for Tenable FEC include retail, mid-range residential, and tourism and hospitality. As home to some of the region's largest mega and giga-projects, Saudi Arabia has remained a strong focus for the organisation. In 2022, the organisation won notable projects within entertainment and hospitality sectors and multi-use developments, including NEOM, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), Amaala and Qiddya. To meet the increasing demand for fire engineering consultancy services in the kingdom, Tenable FEC has successfully accredited three engineers with Saudi Council of Engineers and is on track to open its first office in Saudi Arabia in the second half of 2023.

Tenable FEC has also secured significant project wins within the transportation and infrastructure sector in Oman, where the consultancy is headquartered. The organisation will provide fire engineering consultancy services for the Oman Rail Network. The 303-kilometre railway will connect Sohar Port to the UAE National Rail Network in Abu Dhabi, providing a link between Oman's major ports and key regional and international trade destinations and GCC markets via a reliable and efficient rail network.

"2022 was a remarkable year for Tenable FEC, and I'm extremely proud of what the team has achieved," said Sultan Al Maskri, Tenable FEC's founder and CEO. "Tenable FEC achieved a number of milestones, including opening our first office in Malaysia and receiving industry recognition for our commitment to providing the highest standard of services to our clients in the GCC and internationally. Our focus now is to build on this momentum, and we are targeting a further 20 per cent growth in 2023."

Following the opening of the organisation's Malaysian office and the appointment of a new projects director, Tenable FEC's Malaysian operations have grown by 200 per cent. The organisation, which also has offices in Oman, the UAE and India, with plans to open additional offices in Saudi Arabia and the UK, has restructured to enhance customer service, improve response times and utilise talent across its locations. In 2022, global functional teams were established to streamline processes. The Malaysian office has become a hub for Tenable FEC's advanced modelling, offering more complex models in shorter time frames to meet clients' requirements.

Al Maskri elaborated, "We had already adopted cloud computing to ensure our teams all over the world were connected and could collaborate in a timely manner. We also launched a new integrated enterprise resource planning system to ease the flow of information and increase efficiencies. The logical next step was to create functional hubs that could support projects anywhere in the world. The results of this restructuring have surpassed our expectations, and we have a great foundation to build on as we expand our team globally."

Tenable FEC already has plans to bring fresh talent to the business and will be growing its engineering team in 2023. The consultancy will also continue to invest in the development and training of its team. Al Maskri explained the significant growth Tenable FEC has achieved would not have been possible had it not been for its employees' willingness to upskill, learn and expand their capabilities. Serving markets around the world, the organisation prides itself on its deep understanding of the evolving international codes and regulations necessary to develop and implement robust fire and life safety strategies.

Al Maskri concluded, "With a strong pipeline of projects and plans to expand our team, open new offices and secure more projects both in the GCC and internationally, the remainder of 2023 will be a busy period for Tenable FEC. I am confident we can achieve our ambitious growth targets, continue to deliver high levels of client satisfaction and further cement our position as a preferred fire engineering consultancy partner in the markets which we operate."

About Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy (FEC):

Founded in Oman in 2010, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy provides a comprehensive range of high-quality, fire and life safety services, including code consulting, fire system design, performance-based fire design and third-party verification within the built environment.

Tenable FEC adapts the latest fire engineering techniques to ensure the architectural integrity of a project is never compromised. Using the latest code requirements, engineering expertise and fire modelling tools, they improve building safety performance, protect architectural design aspirations, optimise floor plans and reduce unnecessary construction costs.

With offices in Muscat, Dubai and London, Tenable FEC executes regional and international projects of any size in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. The team approach projects with leading talent and innovative technologies while adhering to international best practices, design codes and standards.

www.tenablefec.com