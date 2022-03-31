Dubai/Kuwait: TEKZONE Jeddah, Alshaya Group’s futuristic family entertainment destination, has won the prestigious Best Family Entertainment Centre award at the 2022 MENALAC Awards ceremony, hosted in Dubai.

TEKZONE was developed, and first introduced by Alshaya Group in 2018. It opened in Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall in 2021. With its stimulating environment and innovative use of technology, the concept provides a new dimension in leisure and entertainment by immersing visitors in a time travel dimension between three themes - ocean, jungle and future city. TEKZONE is fun, dynamic and futuristic, bringing together a mix of physical, interactive, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) concepts. Over 100 different experiences combine in TEKZONE to create a fresh, innovative and state-of-the-art entertainment experience for every family member, from kids and toddlers to adults.

Fernando Medroa, Vice President – Entertainment, Alshaya Group, said: “Receiving this prestigious endorsement is very special for everyone involved. TEKZONE in Jeddah opened in January 2021 despite the challenges of the pandemic and the all-Saudi team have made it into an incredible success in a very short time.

“The centre looks fantastic, and features the latest and best attractions on the market. But we are proudest of the warm hospitality given by our “TEKTAINERS” to our guests. This has made the difference and helped create the best Family Entertainment Centre in MENA!”

Also at the MENALAC Awards, Alshaya Group’s QUEST entertainment centre in Kuwait was shortlisted in the Best Sport/Adventure-based entertainment category, underlining the strength and depth of Alshaya Group’s family entertainment offer across the region.