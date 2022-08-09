DUBAI, UAE – Endeavouring to continually raise the experience bar for its guests, seasonal dining restaurant Teible located at Jameel Arts Centre waterfront, has temporarily closed its doors to further enhance its offering.

Just a few months short of its first year anniversary, Teible made the conscious decision with its guests’ experience at heart to take a quick pause and thoughtfully elevate and fine tune certain areas of the restaurant, while reflecting on the brand’s journey so far. In its first seven months of operation, Teible has been recognised by Michelin with a Bib Gourmand, praised by Gault&Millau UAE in its inaugural guide, as well as having secured nominations by varied media brands that highlight Teible for its homegrown, sustainable and locally sourced approach to dining.

Utilising the slower summer months, Teible’s brief closure will see the team work to efficiently tweak and improve a selection of elements at the restaurant to create the best dining experience possible for future diners that aims to remain at the forefront of seasonal, no-waste dining in the UAE.

During this time, the culinary team will be working on an exciting new menu for Season Three at Teible, which will launch with the re-opening of the restaurant in several weeks’ time. The new season’s tasting menu will discover locally sourced delicacies of the sea, and the Bistronomy menu will also be elevated and prepared to welcome diverse guests with lunch and dinner dishes curated to suit everyone’s taste buds.

Teible is now closed for dining and guests can anticipate the re-launch of the restaurant to experience an even better discovery of local produce in just a few short weeks.

⁠⁠Teible is located at Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, and is temporarily closed.

For further information, please visit teible.com, or follow @teible_ on Instagram.

ABOUT TEIBLE

A homegrown food for thought concept, Teible comprises an artisan bakery and upscale local seasonal dining concept at Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront. The brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Peter Ahn, owner of YUi and Selectshop Frame in Dubai Design District, Teible is a dining destination born in 2022 that prides itself on local produce and sustainability – presenting guests with ever-changing seasonal degustation menus designed with Scandinavian sensibility in mind. Serving wholesome, seasonal harvests foraged and fermented locally, Teible combines simplicity with innovation to maximise the potential of each and every ingredient. Designed by renowned architect firm waiwai, the restaurant seamlessly synthesises natural elements that pay homage to Japanese and Scandinavian design, with soft, natural lighting being a key feature in the restaurant. Motivated by a four-pillar value system, Teible’s ethos is centered around sustainability, seasonality, simplicity, and integrity.