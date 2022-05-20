Britishvolt: a British-based business with a global vision and its heart rooted in Abu Dhabi

Meet Britishvolt’s senior leadership team at Stand 1005 at 10.00 on Monday, May 23

Further announcements expected from Britishvolt in coming months on chemistries and cell formats

Abu Dhabi - Battery technology pioneer Britishvolt is delighted to be participating at the first Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) in Abu Dhabi, May 23-25, 2022, where it will bring to life its commitment to the global race to zero with interactive on-stand experiences.

Visitors will be able to watch a combustion engine transform into battery cell technology before their eyes through the magic of augmented reality. A 3D flythrough mounted into VR headsets will show the company’s first Gigaplant, scheduled to go into Phase One production in Northumberland, UK in 2024.

The Britishvolt stand will also showcase the company’s battery cell advanced technology roadmap and its vision for technological leadership in electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage, both of which are central to the UAE’s ambitious ongoing plans to decarbonize.

Britishvolt’s Founder and CEO, Orral Nadjari, Chief Strategy Officer, Isobel Sheldon OBE and Executive Chairman, Peter Rolton, will be presenting at the summit conference, shedding light on the company’s strategy to accelerate the global transition to a carbon net zero future.

Orral Nadjari, Founder and CEO, Britishvolt:

“Britishvolt is a British-based technology and advanced manufacturing company with a global vision, but its heart is rooted in Abu Dhabi – the Emirate that I’m proud to have called my home for many years. Therefore, I’m delighted that Britishvolt is participating in the very first, of what I hope to be many, EVIS events here in Abu Dhabi.

“Just like Abu Dhabi and the UAE, Britishvolt is a leader in the most important race facing humanity and our planet – the race to carbon net zero. We will be a positive force not just for our customers in helping them to achieve their decarbonisation goals, but also to those in the communities where we and our suppliers operate, ensuring they too have a brighter future. The world deserves a clean air future for all. Power with purpose – this is our mission at Britishvolt.”

Other members of the Britishvolt senior leadership team – including Dr. Graham Hoare OBE FReng, Deputy CEO and President, Global Operations – will be available on the Britishvolt stand throughout the show.

The UK Gigaplant will create more than 3,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs, and will have a total capacity of around 38GWh by the end of the decade – enough battery cells for 300,000+ electric vehicles. A second Gigaplant is planned for Canada in the near future.

Earlier this year, Britishvolt signed memorandums of understanding with both Aston Martin and Lotus Cars. The collaboration with Aston Martin, the ultra-luxury carmaker, further supports its plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in 2025. The partnership with Lotus Cars will see Britishvolt and the Norfolk-based carmaker develop an electric sports car powered by Britishvolt cells and with advanced electric propulsion technologies developed by Lotus Cars. A Lotus is on the Britishvolt stand at EVIS to highlight the collaboration between the two companies.

Further announcements are expected from Britishvolt in the coming months as it grows and continues to pioneer new battery cell chemistries and formats.

About Britishvolt

Battery pioneer and technology innovator, Britishvolt, is focused on development of next-generation battery cell technologies and associated research and development. It is dedicated to developing the future of electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage, producing best-in-class, low-carbon, sustainable, responsibly manufactured lithium-ion battery solutions.

Britishvolt believes that locally produced, low carbon, sustainable, responsibly manufactured battery cells can help positively change the planet. The time has come to transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable, low carbon electricity. The world deserves a clean air future for all.

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectation intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the U.S. Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, competition including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, equipment procurement, wage increases, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time contracts or time and material construction contracts, customer concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage international operations, reduced demand, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages related to battery service agreements, the success of the companies in which Britishvolt has made strategic partnerships, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies and unauthorised use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. In addition, please note any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release.

