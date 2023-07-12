TeaLeaf is a startup that would like to help in the distribution of tea and prepare a marketplace for business to buy/sell tea to enable transparent information on the market of the quality and price of the tea. The startup will provide b2b access plus allow merchants to offer b2c services and sell through its platform. TeaLeaf was founded in 2020 by a group of friends who were passionate about tea. After attending a tea-tasting event, they noticed that there was a lack of transparency in the industry, and they wanted to create a platform that would make it easier for people to access quality tea. They also wanted to provide a platform that would allow businesses to buy and sell tea, making information on the market of quality and price of tea available to everyone.

The startup is based in the USA and was founded by Maghi Lubun and Roland Heath and is currently raising $6M after joining FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program.

The Raise Capital program is helping startups and SMEs worldwide connect with angels and VCs and get funded using an AI system and with the total support of a complete team of financial experts, internal investors, and mentors.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "Working with startups around the world on raising capital over the last few years has definitely shown us clearly that fundraising is the biggest challenge startups are facing. FasterCapital is hopefully providing the right tools to face this challenge back and overcome it."

