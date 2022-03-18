Discussing key future strategic goals

The retreat witnessed serious discussions regarding TDRA’s plans and strategies in the coming period based on global developments, emerging technologies and future trends

The retreat reviewed the work teams’ ideas and perceptions on how to develop TDRA's business, and the newly proposed projects in the three sectors of TDRA.

UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) held its annual retreat and annual staff gathering at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel - Dubai, in the presence of H.E. Eng. Majid Sultan al-Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, Deputy Director Generals, Heads of Departments and Sections and employees of TDRA. H.E. the Director General headed the retreat agenda and reviewed with the participating teams future plans of the ICT sector and digital government in the UAE.

The retreat was launched with an opening speech delivered by H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan al-Mesmar, TDRA Director General, in which he praised the distinguished level achieved by TDRA in various fields, especially its attainment of the Leading Federal Entity – ministries with less than 500 employees' award, and the award for the best entity in achieving the national agenda, within the sixth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award. His Excellency said: "We hold our retreat today after the achievements of TDRA, which culminated in our taking of the excellence stage. This achievement would not have been possible without collaboratively and harmoniously working as a team to serve TDRA’s goals and UAE's higher interests."

His Excellency addressed TDRA’s team by saying: "You have proven that you are capable of doing more, and that’s what we expect from you in this year and beyond. The distinction we have achieved proves that we are fully prepared to move forward in achieving more milestones, as guided by the visions of our wise leadership for the next 50 years.”

H.E. the Director General referred to the key roles assigned to TDRA: "We meet today after three unprecedented years, during which we witnessed events, developments and changes. Whoever follows the transformations these days discovers the speed of change sweeping the world in all areas, especially in technology, where new terms and technologies emerge every day overturning traditional concepts and putting new concepts in its place, all under the context of the 4th Industrial Revolution, which is the title of the current phase."

The retreat saw a series of discussions about TDRA’s plans and strategies in the coming period and how to align them with the 10 principles of the UAE government by working to build a proactive digital system that supports digital transformation, focusing on building the most active and best economy in the world, along with providing integrated digital services, creating a unified digital platform, and enhancing digital transformation enablers in the UAE. The retreat presented key concepts related to launching new projects among TDRA’s three sectors, including the use of artificial intelligence in developing the TDRA’s services, developing data analysis systems, telecom infrastructure, electronic games, and others.

The discussions also addressed TDRA’s experiences in the last stage and relevant lessons learned. The participants discussed major developments related to the ICT sector and leveraging creativity and innovation in services and work development, in addition to ways to enhance cooperation with strategic partners in the public and private sectors in order to accommodate the rapid changes in the world and leverage them in achieving the UAE’s strategic goals related to artificial intelligence, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Internet of Things.

The retreat agenda included a session on excellence addressing TDRA’s achievements that led to excellence, the challenges during Excellence 2021, the new direction for excellence in the UAE, excellence as a driver of change, the needed steps to maintain this level and achieve further excellence, and overcoming future challenges to ensure the continuation of the excellence journey.

During TDRA’s annual gathering with the employees, TDRA honored distinguished employees and work teams that contributed to TDRA’s Excellence Award achievement. TDRA also honored a number of retired employees, who had made outstanding contributions during their work at TDRA.

Moreover, on the sidelines of TDRA’s annual retreat, TDRA honored its strategic partners from the public and private sector. This honor comes as an affirmation of the importance of partnership between government and private entities in achieving the UAE’s national agenda, and creating the advanced digital infrastructure that supports the implementation of major future projects as part of the country’s strategic direction towards a future based on happiness, wellbeing, sustainable development and leadership.