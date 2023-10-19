Dubai, UAE:– TDRA (Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a partnership at GITEX Global 2023 to expand the FEDNET Cloud Command Center (CCC) as part of a strategic initiative to promote Emiratization. The partnership aims to nurture and harness local talents by providing them with resources and a clear career path to develop and enhance their skills and capabilities and to increase Emiratization in the cloud managed services field, further supporting the UAE's digital transformation efforts.

FEDNET Cloud, launched by the TDRA in alignment with the UAE Digital National Plan, offers a shared pool of configurable computing resources that enable convenient and on-demand network access for Federal Government Entities. This infrastructure empowers government entities to enhance service delivery, accelerate the launch of new services, and achieve cost efficiencies across the government.

H. E. Engineer Majed Sultan Al Mesmar , Director General at TDRA, said: "At TDRA, we strongly believe in nurturing local talent and providing them with opportunities to develop skills that are critical for the digital future of the UAE. By offering Cloud Managed Services with an expanded CCC team of UAE nationals, we are creating a highly skilled workforce capable of managing critical aspects of cloud infrastructure, strengthening our digital capabilities and driving the UAE’s digital transformation in line with the national agenda.”

The Cloud Managed Services, encompassing IaaS, Back up as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, and security device management, aligns with TDRA's strategic priorities of providing a world-class digital infrastructure, raising government work efficiency, enhancing digital capabilities and skills, as well as enabling integrated, easy, and fast digital services designed around customer needs.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: "Our partnership with TDRA is a testament to our commitment to promoting Emiratization and aligns with our strategic vision of empowering local talent and driving the digital transformation of the UAE. By expanding the CCC team with UAE nationals, TDRA will not only enhance its capabilities in cloud managed services but also contribute to the growth and development of the ICT sector in the country."

Through the collaboration between TDRA and du, the Cloud Managed Services provided by FEDNET CCC will encompass compute and storage management, virtual machine (VM) management, OS server management, patch management, anti-virus management, and backup management.

