Dubai: TBO Holidays – the one-stop shop booking platform for all travel agents across MEA – is revving up celebrations of the peak season with the biggest ever promotion in the region. TBO Book n Win Bonanza is running from April 3rd until June 30th2022, and is giving travel Bookers across MEA the chance to win guaranteed prizes upon completing bookings across all their products

Based on a threshold booking amount, Bookers have the opportunity to Spin the Wheel on TBOHolidays’ online platform to win some of the outstanding prizes including iPhones, iPads, iMacs, large screen television sets, shopping vouchers, cruise packages, and a raffle draw for the grand prize – a BMW X2 car.

Neeraj Gera, President of TBO Holidays said: “We are very excited to celebrate the revival of travel and want to welcome back our travel agent partners whom we missed all through. The Book n Win Bonanza is running throughout the Eid break and summer season and is our chance to acknowledge the unwavering support of our agents by giving them the opportunity to win the most aspirational prizes including their dream drive”.

To participate, agents will need to make a minimum threshold booking, which will automatically allow them to spin a wheel and win prizes including iPhone, cruise and the coveted BMW. The high decibel 360 marketing campaign will be running throughout the duration of the promotion and across multiple digital platforms including TBO Holidays, TBO Academy and TBO+, to ensure the widest possible reach.

This spectacular campaign will reach its pinnacle at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 exhibition, as TBOHolidays will be displaying the luxury car for everyone to admire at the walkway of the World Trade Center and in ATM’s annual Gala Awards Night at the Hilton Habtoor Dubai.

For more information about the campaign and how to participate, please visit www.tboholidays.com

-Ends-

About

tboholidays.com is a B2A travel portal that allows travel agents to book over 1 million hotels worldwide in real time. Backed by cutting edge technology and superior customer support, tboholidays.com is your one stop shop for all holiday booking requirements.