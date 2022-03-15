Sharjah: The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a UAE-based global humanitarian organization dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, has signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arada, a UAE-based property developer, to support shelter and water interventions and improve the lives of up to 44,986 displaced and vulnerable populations in the Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement in Kenya.

The MoU, signed in collaboration with United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), will fulfill the urgent needs of secure housing and sustainable water supply in light of the rising refugee numbers in Kenya’s Kalobeyei Settlement, and drive action to enable vulnerable populations to rebuild their lives.

The MoU signing ceremony between TBHF, Arada and UNHCR was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Humanitarian Support Envoy of The Big Heart Foundation, and Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, signed the MoU today (15th March) at Aljada, Sharjah, with Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Arada, and Houssam Chahin, UNHCR Chief of Private Sector Partnerships in the MENA Region.

TBHF will mobilise the funding allocated by Arada and implement the humanitarian project in collaboration with UNHCR in line with its commitment to address protection concerns and ensure long-term developmental solutions to elevate the lives of marginalized people everywhere.

Improving socio-economic conditions

Aiming for a targeted improvement in the socio-economic conditions of both the refugees and host community, the philanthropic project seeks to grow the local economy by developing long-term solutions to meet their most urgent needs. Both refugees and the host community have been encouraged to play an increased role in prioritising needs, assisting in budget decision-making, and monitoring the implementation of projects. By empowering beneficiaries and reducing their dependency on humanitarian assistance, the goal is to improve social cohesion between both communities.

Secure, safe and clean homes

Displaced peoples living in temporary shelters in the Kalobeyei Settlement in Kenya face a real threat of protection and security concerns, including from theft and severe weather conditions. Established in June 2015, the settlement was launched to relieve overcrowding in the nearby Kakuma refugee camp. TBHF’s housing project will ensure safe and dignified housing for up to 340 households consisting of around 1,775 members, who will also be engaged in the negotiation and construction processes.

Access to clean water

The implementation of a sustainable water supply system aims to avoid interruptions in access to safe and clean water especially as there is a greater influx of vulnerable populations to the settlement. The provision of water supply to areas where newly arrived displaced populations are being settled will ensure the good health and hygiene of residents in the Kalobeyei integrated settlement.

43,211 members - representing close to 8,275 households, will be the direct beneficiaries of the TBHF’s water infrastructure project who will have adequate access to water supply of at least 20 litres per person per day. This also includes the continuous provision of 100,000 litres of water per week to host community members around the settlement.

Targeted interventions to drive long-term impact

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “In communities that face exceptional hardships, long-term, developmental solutions are crucial to meet their urgent challenges and restore a sense of normalcy into their lives. TBHF’s focus on facilitating targeted interventions in areas where it is needed the most, furthers the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of TBHF, and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR, in undertaking high impact solutions to affected and needy communities worldwide.”

Al Hammadi added: “Through the collaboration with Arada and UNHCR, vulnerable communities in the Kalobeyei settlement will receive secure and dignified housing and a sustainable supply of clean water to facilitate their inclusive development and foster their reintegration into society. We thank Arada for their good will and humanitarian spirit in funding this project. This landmark collaboration marks a significant step towards realizing our vision of a world where victims of humanitarian crises are protected and empowered to live with dignity.”

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Arada: “We believe it is our duty as a prominent private sector company to work with partners to build sustainable and long-lasting solutions to help families in need. Our partnership with THBF and UNHCR is a perfect example of this approach, allowing us to collaborate with two highly respected organisations that have an impressive track record in providing valuable assistance to some of the world’s most vulnerable people.”

Houssam Chahin, UNHCR Chief of Private Sector Partnerships in the MENA Region, said: “In our endeavour to build a better future for refugees, we aim to collaborate with like-minded partners to create as large an impact as possible. Safe and secure shelter and access to clean water restores self-sufficiency and dignity and empowers refugees to rebuild their lives. Our work at UNCHR is greatly enriched by our partnerships, and the vital assistance provided by TBHF and Arada makes it possible for us to continue supporting refugees worldwide.”

-Ends-

Video link: https://we.tl/t-SWwFuju5xu