Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNEC Group announced Tawazun Council as the Principal Partner for the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Organised in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defence, the events will be held from 20-24 February 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The International Defence Conference (IDC 2023) will be held on 19 February 2023 at the ADNOC Business Centre, one day ahead of IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions. The Conference is organized by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and in strategic partnership with Tawazun Council.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said: "We are pleased to partner with Tawazun Council and join our efforts to organize an exceptional edition of IDEX and NAVDEX, which will be the largest in the history of the two exhibitions. This year’s edition aims to reaffirm the leading position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE on a regional and global level. Our partnership with Tawazun Council comes in line with ADNEC Group's commitment to partner with various local entities to promote vital events, which serve as a fundamental pillar for driving the growth of promising industries and achieving sustainable economic growth.”

“We are very proud to be the ‘Principal Partner’ of this year’s International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition and Conference (NAVDEX) 2023. This stems from the Council’s continuous efforts to support the UAE’s defense and security sectors,” said Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Director of Corporate Communication at Tawazun Council.

“Tawazun Council and IDEX have similar goals that are aligned with the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, the Ministry of Industry, and the 'Make in the Emirates' campaign. IDEX 2023 provides an ideal platform for the global defense industry to share and learn about the latest and most competitive technologies and innovations, paving the way for collaboration and new partnerships.

Tawazun Council has reached a 30-year milestone in its strategic partnership with IDEX and remains committed to growing this long-standing partnership,” Al Jaber added.

The current edition of IDEX and NAVDEX will host the first edition IDEX and NAVDEX Talks, a series of interactive panel discussions that attract key thought leaders, policymakers, social media celebrities, researchers, and thinkers to attend strategic sessions and highlight the most prominent products, solutions, and innovative technologies that can shape a safe future for all.

For the first time in the event’s history, the two exhibitions will have the Exhibition Overview feature, which provides visitors with insights into the new and enhanced features at the exhibitions and introduces them to the most important inspirational speakers and the latest updates on exhibitors. In addition, the Innovation Track Tour will enable visitors to browse through all the innovative products on display.

