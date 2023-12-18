UAE - Tawasal SuperApp, a pioneering all-in-one platform in the UAE, and Noor Capital, the leading financial investment company and provider of financial services in the United Arab Emirates, have announced the launch of integrated online trading services. The collaboration elevates Tawasal’s services by integrating real-time data and global markets trading into its already comprehensive array of financial market offerings. This exclusive partnership between Tawasal SuperApp and Noor Capital sets a new standard in financial services offered within the UAE.

This strategic enhancement solidifies Tawasal's position as the leading app in the region, empowering users with unparalleled access to global markets data while seamlessly connecting them to the global Trading arena.

"This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of financial services in the UAE," stated Khamis Alshamsi, Chairman at Tawasal Information Technology LLC. "By integrating Noor Capital's expertise and trading capabilities into Tawasal's platform, we're empowering users with seamless access to a world of financial opportunities, making trading more accessible and secure."

Renowned for its robust and reliable trading platforms, Noor Capital brings a wealth of market expertise to Tawasal. This alliance not only provides real-time global markets data to users, but also amplifies the platform’s capabilities, ensuring users make informed and secure trading decisions. Additionally, Noor Capital brings the sense of novelty by bringing FOREX srvices closer to enthusiast users.

"We are excited to join hands with Tawasal SuperApp," expressed Mr. Mohammed Ghosheh, CEO at Noor Capital PSC. "Our partnership signifies a commitment to delivering reliable tools and expert insights to users, ensuring informed trading decisions in an ever-evolving market."

This innovative integration allows Tawasal users to swiftly transition from market observation to active participation through a user-friendly interface, aimed at comforting users during their trading journey. Thanks to Noor Capital's support, users can register to start their trading journey from the SuperApp's ecosystem.

This latest update from Tawasal eliminates the need for multiple financial apps by merging local stock markets and Forex data into one seamless experience. This integration streamlines the investment process, offering users a single platform for comprehensive market insights. With Tawasal, users can now manage their investments more efficiently, making it a truly unified experience.

Enjoy the financial technology at your fingertips and download Tawasal app today: https://tawasal.ae .

About Noor Capital P.S.C:

Noor Capital is one of the leading financial investment firms known across the globe for its high standards in terms of service quality and customer satisfaction, established in December of 2005 and registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. Noor Capital P.S.C. is licensed and regulated by Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE.​ Expanding its global footprint, Noor Capital has also established a presence in the UK with Noor Capital UK, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

Noor Capital P.S.C.

Email: marketing@noorcapital.ae

For more information, please visit: www.noorcapital.ae

About Tawasal Information Technology: LLC

Tawasal Information Technology LLC is a leading IT company dedicated to the development and innovation of technological solutions. The company emerged on the UAE market in 2022 and strives to provide a single, home-grown platform that caters to all user’s needs while delivering high-quality, reliable, and user-friendly solutions that keep pace with the evolving digital landscape. Connectivity, security, digital safety and seamless enhancing services are principles that stand at the core of the company.

Tawasal Information Technology LLC

Marina Negura

COO

Email: m.negura@tawasal.ae

To enjoy a unified trading experience, download Tawasal App here: https://tawasal.ae/