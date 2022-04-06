TAWAL, the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in the Kingdom, is recognized for its demonstrated record of service excellence. The company received two certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and was commended by the non-governmental authority for its compliance to established risk management best practices.

On 9th March 2022, ISO confirmed that TAWAL is certified with ISO 9001:2015 after conducting detailed audits on its quality management practices. TAWAL received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its commitment to maintaining the highest quality management principles, such as strong customer focus, commitment to quality in its products and services, process approach and continual improvement.

TAWAL was also granted the ISO 22301:2019 certification for delivering outstanding work and services in line with international Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) standards. The ICT infrastructure service provider was also recognized for its compliance with ISO 31000:2018 — the ISO’s guidelines for risk management. The ISO’s recognition of TAWAL’s services and its quality with ISO certifications marks a major milestone for TAWAL after just 3 years of operations.

Richard Ltaif, Chief Strategy and Governance Officer at TAWAL, said: “These certifications underline TAWAL’s longstanding and ongoing commitment to the customers and communities we serve. It highlights our dedication to excellence, be it with regards to delivering our services with high focus on quality, ensuring business continuity, or adhering to the highest standards of risk management. These certifications show how invested we are in providing the best experience and services to our customers. We look forward to achieving even more in the future.”

TAWAL is a leading Saudi ICT infrastructure service company that offers state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure solutions to the growing industry. TAWAL is well-positioned to lead the next level of digital transformation by offering reliable and cost-efficient ICT infrastructure & services to customers using the latest technologies that would ensure optimal operations for their business. Currently, a key player in the Saudi telecommunications infrastructure industry, the company aspires to extend its coverage to embrace the whole region and beyond.

About TAWAL:

TAWAL is the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in Saudi Arabia core business is based on sharing telecom towers and its related passive infrastructure. The company was founded in 2019 making it the first telecommunications tower company in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the region.

TAWAL now owns a portfolio of more than 15,000 telecom towers across the Kingdom. Its core activities involve designing, building and managing consolidated telecom infrastructure facilities that enable state of the art and modular connectivity.

TAWAL’s mandate is to boost infrastructure sharing to enable its customers to:

Achieve operational efficiencies.

Minimize expenses.

Reduce environmental impact.

