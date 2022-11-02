A leading global provider in food and beverage ingredients and solutions has launched a new challenge for UAE residents

The aim is to support people looking to be more mindful of sugar and calorie consumption in reducing their intake by 30 per cent to complement the 30 minutes of exercise they are doing through Dubai 30X30

Dubai, UAE: Tate & Lyle has launched a new challenge - the 30% Less Challenge - aimed at encouraging consumers to reduce their sugar and calorie intake to complement the 30 minutes of exercise they are doing every day for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The renowned Dubai Fitness Challenge - also known as Dubai 30X30 - kicked off last week [29 October] until 27 November 2022, with residents being called to participate in 30 minutes of activity every day, for 30 days, aiming to create a fitness-focused mindset that encourages them to seek a healthy, active lifestyle.

This year, Tate & Lyle, which has over 160 years of expertise working with customers to make food and beverages healthier and tastier, is encouraging participants to also consider their diet as part of their healthy lifestyle aspirations throughout Dubai 30X30 and beyond.

The challenge is for those looking to be more mindful of sugar and calorie consumption to reduce their daily intake by 30 per cent depending on current levels, which can be substituted with plant-based sweeteners with zero calories and do not raise blood sugar the way that sugar does. Research suggests that the average adult consumes more than three times the recommended amount of sugar per day, with a reduction of sugar intake aiding to reduce the risk of health issues such as heart disease and type-2 diabetes. The UAE currently ranks 26th in the Global Obesity Index[1].

Tate & Lyle is dedicated to raising awareness of rising diabetes and obesity rates and offering solutions as a key partner to the food and beverages industry by providing manufacturers with solutions that can achieve sugar and calorie reduction for the end consumer.

As such, the company supports national initiatives focused on addressing these issues in the UAE. In May, Tate & Lyle welcomed the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to its US$2 million Customer Innovation and Collaboration Centre in Dubai. The Ministry, in collaboration with the UAE F&B Manufacturers Business Group, has developed the Middle East’s first Sugar & Calorie Reduction Knowledge Building Programme. Utilising its extensive expertise and technical capabilities, Tate & Lyle developed a six-week programme run at the centre, which focuses on supporting food and beverage manufacturers in the region to reduce the sugar and calories in their products.

Now, Tate and Lyle is turning to the community to encourage participants of the Dubai Fitness Challenge to be mindful of the food and beverage they consume. Participants can head to Tate & Lyle’s Nutrition Centre for information, advice for navigating nutritional information, and tips and recipe ideas for reducing sugar and calorie intake.

Dominique Floch, General Manager - Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Tate & Lyle, commented: “The Dubai Fitness Challenge is one of the greatest community events of the year, and we’re excited to show our support for the incredible initiative in its sixth year. Given Tate & Lyle’s commitment to helping our customers make healthier and tastier food and beverages and offer solutions to consumers, it felt fitting for us to focus on food and beverage consumption as part of a balanced lifestyle during the Dubai 30X30 challenge.

“We want to help the community better understand our work with manufacturers across the UAE and the wider Middle East region to push for and create reduced sugar and calorie products whilst also empowering them to actively reduce or substitute sugar as part of their 30-day efforts, to boost further a healthy living mindset that will serve them in the long run.”

Tate & Lyle experts will be at Gulfood Manufacturing Show at E6-28 of Sheikh Rashid Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, from 8-10 November, ready to answer questions about the innovative ingredients and solutions that add taste, mouthfeel, nutrition, and functionality to a wide range of food and beverages. The team has also constructed a special dark room on the exhibition floor, where guests can sample unique prototypes, some with sugar and some with stevia, to see if they can tell the difference.

