Major-General Obaid: This will improve academic competencies

Dr. Youssef Al-Assaf: Honing their skills to develop organizations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taqdeer Award, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, and Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai (RIT Dubai), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance knowledge and develop the academic competencies of employees in the labour sector in Dubai.

The MoU had been signed by His Excellency Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs (PCLA-Dubai) and Taqdeer Award, and Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, a satellite campus of RIT New York operating since in Fall 2008.

The deal allows distinguished winners of the award and their children who wish to complete their university studies to benefit from special discounts provided by the RIT Dubai for university studies, postgraduate studies, vocational training, development and professional academic programs. This is in line with the Dubai government’s strategy at improving its level of cooperation with universities and other educational institutions in the country.

Major-General Obaid said: “This agreement is another achievement by us to improve the academic competencies of the workers who won the Award, giving them opportunities to upgrade capabilities to carry out their work to the fullest.”

He added: I express my deep appreciation to RIT Dubai for its contribution in moving forward on the path to consolidating Dubai’s reputation as an international academic centre with the world’s finest universities in its fold; providing opportunities for workers and their children in continuing their studies in Dubai, and benefit from the special discounts that the university will grant them and improve their professional careers.

Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf said: “Any university is measured by the impact its’ graduates create in developing their communities and societies. As a sponsor of innovation and creativity, RIT Dubai is excited to take part in this endeavour. RIT Dubai will collaborate with Taqdeer Awards to support all distinguished employees and dependents not only financially but also by giving them access to the premises where they can work on their ideas, create prototypes and even test their projects.”

He added: “We would like to hone the skills of those individuals and empower them to contribute to developing their organizations and societies and on the long run help in diversifying the economy of the UAE.”

After signing the MoU, the RIT Dubai organised a tour for Major-General Obaid bin Suroor with Dr Youssef Al-Assaf briefing him about its facilities, departments, laboratories, its achievement and its role in promoting innovation and sustainability.

RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with a storied 185-year history. RIT Dubai offers Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business and leadership, engineering and computing.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz

Media Consultant

Nadd Al Shiba PR and Event Management

Email: info@naddalshiba.com