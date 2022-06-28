Dubai, UAE: CEO Clubs Network, a global network for CEOs organised the visit of the delegates from Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), this month.

Eng. Alois Matei, Director of Roads, Ministry of Works, and Transport, who also served as the delegation's leader, presented the delegation's members and TANROADS. Mr. Bencolias Tinkaigaile, Director of Infrastructure Planning, an influential speaker, provided investment options as well as more information regarding Tanzania's road network. Mr. Richard Mkumbo, Director of Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Works was also present at the event. The event was held the World Trade Centre, Dubai. It was attended by CEO Clubs Members and Investors from the UAE.

“CEO Clubs Network has a long history of working closely with African countries. The EXPO 2020 Dubai reinforced the partnership even more. During EXPO 2020, the CEO Clubs Network organized 45+ events involving foreign delegations, investment forums, and sharing sessions in the presence of high-ranking officials such as the President, Prime Minister, and other ministers from other countries. EXPO 2020 Dubai may have ended, but the prospects continue” added Dr. Tariq Ahmed Nizami, CEO & Founder, CEO Clubs Network Worldwide.

“The Tanzanian delegation arrived in the UAE earlier this month and CEO Clubs welcomed them. Tanzania's National Roads Agency strives to encourage foreign direct investment by promoting commercial possibilities and collaborations in the country's road infrastructure. It is one of Africa's premier road agencies, with a favourable investment climate,” added Dr. Tariq.

The organization is run under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum from the Dubai Royal Family.

“CEO Clubs UAE members are well-positioned to connect with fellow members from local and international chapters. CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, a decades-old organization, has had chapter CEO Clubs in UAE since 2006 with more than 600 member companies in addition to 3000 affiliations and has connected over 16000 CEOs worldwide,” concluded Dr. Tariq Nizami, Founder & CEO of CEO Clubs.