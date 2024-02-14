Manama, Bahrain : The Labour Fund Tamkeen announced the opening of applications for the latest edition of its Young Entrepreneur Program (Mashroo3i), which helps passionate young Bahrainis turn viable creative concepts into sustainable businesses.

Individuals aged 18 to 35 with entrepreneurial aspirations or existing startup ventures will benefit from comprehensive guidance and training aimed at bolstering the growth of their projects. They will receive intensive advisory sessions to refine their business concepts, coupled with training sessions tailored for their specific needs. Candidates advancing to the final stages of Mashroo3i will have the chance to secure grants to finance their ideas.

“We are delighted by the success of the previous iteration of the program, which saw 11 participants advance to the final stage,” said Ali Hasan, Executive Director of Programs and Partnership Development at Tamkeen.

“These talented individuals had the opportunity to showcase their innovative project ideas at the Demo Day, in front of a distinguished audience comprised of investors and experts in a range of fields.”

Mashroo3i includes an intensive advisory component by a panel of mentors in various entrepreneurial sectors to support participants’ entry into the market and improve their prospects for growth and business expansion.

The program's initial six-week phase includes intense training focused on idea generation to help participants develop and refine their business concepts. The program will subsequently shift towards consultations tailored for emerging enterprises, which will equip participants with the skills they need to accelerate the launch of their ventures and develop product prototypes.

“The current edition is a continuation of our efforts to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit among Bahraini youth by supporting them with their initial steps into the business world,” added Ms Mofeez.

“It includes diverse mentorship programs in collaboration with entrepreneurs and specialists who bring valuable experience and knowledge to the table. Their expertise helps us optimize our programs and deliver maximum value.

“We look forward to another round of successful business models emerging from this program, each making significant contributions to the Kingdom’s business landscape and creating job opportunities for Bahrainis."

Participants who advance to the final stage will showcase their revised business models to potential investors during a Demo Day, potentially receiving financial grants to support the launch of their projects.

Mashroo3i has played a pivotal role in the development and expansion of numerous ventures by providing participants with the skills they need to succeed in sectors such as the health, and creative and technical industries, and align their projects with prevailing market trends.

Applications are now open. Interested individuals and teams are encouraged to visit tamkeen.bh for more information or to submit their applications.

-Ends-