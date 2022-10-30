The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) received the “Innovation in Employee Engagement in the Public Sector” award by GCC GOV HR Awards during the GOV HR Summit 2022 which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This award comes as a testament to the efforts of Tamkeen’s Talent Management department in ensuring the highest levels of employee experience throughout the organization which in turn reflects positively on the productivity of the organization and the customer experience.

The GCC GOV HR Awards is the region’s most coveted recognition in the field of human resources and aims to highlight and celebrate achievements of public sector organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership towards driving organizational team effectiveness through human capital management, diversity, and strategic planning. The award recognizes organizations and individuals across 20 specialist categories to honor organizations and individuals within the region who demonstrated HR excellence.

Commenting on this achievement, Ms. Maha Mofeez, Acting Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) highlighted the efforts of Tamkeen’s team in getting this esteemed regional recognition as she stated: “We are proud of this achievement which showcases our commitment towards empowering our employees to reach their highest potential, because with empowered and engaged employees Tamkeen can fulfill its mandates and drive economic growth and development.” She added: “We are honored to be recognized among leading organizations in the region and will continue to work to present exemplary levels in human capital management and lead by example to represent the Kingdom of Bahrain both regionally and internationally.”

On this occasion, Ms. Eman Al Sharif, Executive Director of Talent and Facilities Management stated: “This achievement was driven by a dedicated team that passionately believes in their mission of empowering the employees in the organization and providing them with an excellent employee experience. This award is only the beginning of our journey in embedding a culture of transparency and innovation across the organization. We will continue to utilize the best practices and latest advancements in the human capital management field to maintain a productive and healthy work environment in Tamkeen”

It is worth mentioning that Tamkeen was awarded for achieving exemplary levels of innovation in employee engagement which was achieved by implementing 10 innovative initiatives within the organization over the course of the year. The initiatives included establishing unified and organization-wide values that were designed by the employees for the employees, introducing an artificial intelligence powered employee engagement officer, encouraging consistent and transparent communication with management as well as initiatives that foster a healthy and motivating work environment. Furthermore, Tamkeen seeks to develop its Bahraini talent by offering them unique training opportunities through specialized training programs, workshops, on-the-job training, and mentorship which enhances the level of work throughout the organization.

The transformation in employee engagement came as part of an organization-wide transformation initiative that Tamkeen embarked on earlier this year and resulted in increased communication with employees, leading to positive feedback from most of them, as well as a significant boost in morale and productivity across the organization.

-Ends-