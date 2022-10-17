The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the opening of applications for the previously announced program, “Management & Financial Training for Entrepreneurs”, in partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). Tamkeen and BIBF joined efforts earlier this year to launch this program with the purpose of providing entrepreneurs in Bahrain with a comprehensive management and finance training course that will support them in managing their business more effectively and developing strategies.

This initiative is in line with Tamkeen’s commitment to encouraging entrepreneurship and providing business owners with the tools and support they require to grow their businesses, enhance their productivity, and achieve sustainability. The program is supported by Tamkeen to train Bahraini entrepreneurs giving them access to expert-led sessions covering a range of topics such as: entrepreneurship, finances and auditing, governance for startups, risk management and business development.

Applications for this program are open for entrepreneurs, virtual CR holders, micro, small and medium business owners that are looking for specialized training opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge in management and finance. The application deadline is 24 October 2022, and those who are interested are encouraged to apply on: www.bibf.com/management-and-financial-training-for-entrepreneurs/

Tamkeen embarked on a transformation journey with the beginning of the year that included activating partnerships and initiatives with the purpose to foster economic growth and quality opportunities for Bahrainis, in alignment with the national priorities and the economic recovery plan. This initiative is part of Tamkeen’s transformation, alongside 16 support programs and various strategic partnerships, all designed to drive greater economic impact for the Kingdom of Bahrain.

