Riyadh: Tally Solutions, a global technology company providing business management software to 2.6 million businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of its new Saudi-focused campaign, “Built for Saudi Businesses. Growing With You.” The campaign reinforces Tally’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom and aligns with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, which places SMEs at the centre of national economic diversification and digital transformation.

Saudi Arabia’s SME sector continues to expand rapidly, driven by government-led reforms, digitalisation programmes, and a rising entrepreneurial spirit among young Saudis. Tally’s new campaign aims to empower this growing segment by highlighting how TallyPrime is built specifically for the needs of Saudi businesses, from compliance to culture to everyday workflows.

As a ZATCA-accredited business management and e-invoicing software, TallyPrime supports VAT compliance, Phase I & II e-invoicing (B2B & B2C), bilingual Arabic–English operations, and, soon, full support for the Saudi currency symbol. The campaign also emphasises non-feature elements that make TallyPrime truly “built for Saudi”, including a strong network of local Saudi partners, support teams across major cities, and a deep on-ground understanding of the challenges and working styles of Saudi entrepreneurs and accountants.

Speaking on the launch, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said, “Saudi Arabia is experiencing a remarkable transformation under Vision 2030, and SMEs are at the heart of this journey. Our aim has always been to build technology that feels Saudi-first — compliant, simple, multilingual, and reflective of how businesses here truly operate. With this campaign, we are reaffirming our belief that as Saudi businesses grow, Tally grows with them.”

The multi-format campaign features a series of short films and creative assets showcasing real Saudi talent and everyday business scenarios. Themes include e-invoicing readiness, all-in-one business management, multilingual ease, and software that adapts to each business’s way of working. The narrative reinforces TallyPrime as a trusted, future-ready solution for MSMEs at every stage of their growth.

With its expanding partner ecosystem, dedicated on-ground teams, and decades of global experience enabling small businesses, Tally continues to deepen its commitment to Saudi Arabia — helping MSMEs build stronger financial systems, simplify compliance, and run their operations with confidence.

The campaign “Built for Saudi Businesses. Growing With You.” is now live across digital platforms, partner networks, and customer outreach initiatives.

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 75,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.6 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.