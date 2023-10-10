Muscat:– 30 young Omani prodigies began their journeys with Oman Arab Bank (OAB) by participating in the Ruwad Al Arabi (Leaders of Tomorrow) Internship Program. The interns are currently gaining hands-on experience across various banking departments, providing them with a unique opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge in a real-world setting.

The program has received an overwhelming response from young Omanis, with around 2,000 applicants vying for the prestigious internship program. University and college graduates were carefully selected after a thorough interview process, ensuring that the most enthusiastic, hardworking and willing-to-learn graduates were chosen.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said: “I have been delighted to see so many enthusiastic young new faces joining the organization as Ruwad Al Arabi really kicks into gear, bringing a wealth of fresh ideas and energy to the bank. This educational journey promises to be mutually beneficial in terms of what they will learn and what we will learn from them. During their 12 months with us, they can expect to grow and learn new skills, making them ready for work. I can already see that we have unearthed some talents who will undoubtedly be assets to the bank.”

Ruwad Al Arabi interns have been actively involved in various departments, including customer experience, digital banking, marketing, and finance. They also had the opportunity to meet, be trained, and be mentored by experienced OAB professionals. The one-year program provides participants with meaningful work experience and the skills required to bolster employment prospects within, or outside, the banking sector. With such an initiative, OAB is not only investing in the future of the banking industry, but also contributing to the development of Oman’s economy.

Al Muaiyid Al Khalasi, a participant in Ruwad Al Arabi who is a graduate of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences said: “Being part of this initiative has already given me a true image of corporate life and work, with a great understanding of how things operate behind the scenes in the banking sector. So far, I have been lucky enough to work on several events, which gave me an appreciation of event management and the people who work in this area, as well as observing the team during negotiations and improving my comprehension of that aspect of the business. I’m excited to learn much more in the weeks ahead.”

The goal of Ruwad Al Arabi is to improve the employability of young Omanis while growing the workforce. As OAB celebrates its 50th anniversary, the bank’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting financial literacy is a testament to its dedication to the people of Oman and its vision for a prosperous future.

