Huawei will deliver TTT (Training the Trainer) for TAGUCI's instructors to become Huawei Certified Academy Instructors

Jordan: Talal Abu Ghazaleh Group (TAG.Global), represented by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), has signed an MoU with Huawei Jordan to collaborate on nurturing technology innovation, cultivating ICT talent and supporting the development of Jordan's ICT ecosystem. These initiatives aim to prepare the next generation of ICT leaders who will support the country's digital transformation vision toward economic modernization and unleash the potential to build the future.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time in Jordan following the announcement of 5G rollout in the country. Modernizing the country's ICT sector will require highly qualified ICT professionals with in-depth knowledge and expertise in the telecom industry and related advanced technologies such as cloud and AI, as well as 5G, where Huawei maintains global leadership. Huawei will therefore be able to support Jordan with its 5G knowledge, expertise, and the latest solutions based on successful 5G implementations and commercial use cases in the Middle East and globally.

Huawei has also pledged to transfer ICT knowledge and expertise to TAGUCI via the Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy program (HAINA). Huawei will deliver TTT (Training the Trainer) programs to train TAGUCI's instructors as Huawei Certified Academy Instructors by passing the associate level of each chosen track (HCIA) and the Huawei Certified Academy Instructor (HCAI). The MoU also explores adding the HAINA certification course to TAGUCI curriculums.

TAGUCI Founder and Chairman of TAG. Global HE Dr. Talal Abu Ghazaleh said, "Digital transformation is accelerating globally and the digital economy is today a key target for governments worldwide. Advanced technologies such as 5G, AI and cloud are key to driving socio-economic growth. Of equal importance is local ICT talent, the real driver of innovation and enabler of national digitization efforts."

"We are pleased to partner with Huawei, a leading global ICT vendor with rich global capabilities in cultivating ICT talents and spreading the benefits of revolutionary technologies such as 5G, whose advances Jordanians will experience soon. We hope our collaboration with Huawei will contribute to the government's efforts to realize digital prosperity that reflects positively on Jordan's future development and growth path for businesses and individuals. For this, we must offer global companies such as Huawei an ideal business environment that is fair and resilient to attract more investments in the country," HE Ghazaleh added.

Huawei Jordan CEO Ethan Wang said, "Huawei is committed to nurturing ICT local talents in the communities we serve worldwide. Jordan is already a regional ICT talent powerhouse, and our agreement with TAGUCI helps to further these capabilities at a pivotal time in the country's digital transformation journey. We are keen to extend our efforts in sharing our global knowledge and expertise and using our capabilities to deliver the required value for Jordan's digitalization journey and building a knowledge-based sustainable digital economy driven by Jordanian ICT talents, who are the country's future leaders."

Huawei and TAGUCI shall also collaborate on future initiatives, including establishing a Huawei ICT academy at the institution that will act as a training center for Huawei customers and partners in the Kingdom.

The two parties agreed to start work in Jordan and extend this collaboration to other markets in the Middle East based on TAGUCI's presence or any other TAG Global entity that TAGUCI is affiliated with. The MoU also states that TAG aims to provide business consultancy services to Huawei as and when requested.

Huawei is well-known regionally and globally for its investments in ICT talent development. Through its global flagship programs, such as the Seeds for the Future CSR initiative, Huawei ICT Competition, Joint Innovation Centres and labs, and many other initiatives, the company promotes collaborations between public and private sector entities, educators, and technology companies to develop talent. In the Middle East, Huawei has set up 163 Huawei ICT Academies, and more than 3,500 students have participated in the flagship program Seeds for the Future, while over 37,000 students have obtained Huawei certification. The company has trained 120,000 ICT talents in the Middle East region.

TAGUCI was established in 2018 as an independent university college accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education of Jordan. Its programs have been designed by respected and renowned academic figures to bolster the advancement of business technical knowledge and digital transformation with practical, real-world applications and through the case study approach where appropriate. The university college is accredited by Jordanian and European chapters of the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA) and the American Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

Aligned with Huawei's vision to nurture local ICT talent and create the next generation of ICT leadership, TAGUCI aims to prepare students for leadership positions in their specialized fields and is committed to developing new programs that help their students meet the demands of the ever-changing global economy.

-Ends-

About TAGUCI

The University College was established in 2018 as an independent university college accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education of Jordan. Our programs have been developed with the advancement in communication and information technologies in mind by the most respected and renowned figures in academia. All programs have been designed to bolster the advancement of business technical knowledge and digital transformation with practical real-world applications and through the case study approach where appropriate.

The University College is accredited by Jordanian and European Accreditation (FIBAA). It also received membership of the American Accreditation (AACSB). TAGUCI specializes in graduate programs, including the MBA, as well as the MBA in Digital Marketing, the first of its kind in Jordan to keep up with the knowledge revolution and digital transformation by a distinctive teaching plan with efficient and experienced faculty members.

Our academic programs are supplemented by internships in the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global that practices disciplines taught in the University College. TAGUCI's aim is to prepare students for leadership positions in their specialized fields. We are committed to always develop new programs that help our students meet the demands of the ever-changing global economy.

To help achieve our goal of encouraging innovation, TAGUCI will offer any student who develops an innovative project that is patentable a grant that covers the cost of their tuition once over. Furthermore, Abu Ghazaleh Intellectual Property (AGIP), the largest Intellectual Property company in the world, will assist in registering a patent for them.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on: http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei