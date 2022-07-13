AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Proctored Testing Centers ‘TAGIMETRIC’, a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), announced that it has conducted more than 4000 exams in several academic fields over the past few years.

The number of examination sessions has recently increased in line with the Center’s strategic plan to expand regionally and globally; to conduct partnerships with regional and global academic and professional examination and qualification providers; and to inaugurate accredited centers in several countries around the world.

Ms. Areej Ghannam, TAGIMETRIC manager, stated that the expansion policy comes in line with the directives of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, urging that all necessary measures should be taken to facilitate the exams; as one of the Center’s top priority, in compliance with the highest international standards.

She further affirmed that TAGIMETRIC team makes sure to conduct the exams in a comfortable and safe examination environment that is equipped with state-of-the-art monitoring technology.

TAGIMETRIC has recently opened a number of accredited centers in different countries including Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Algeria and Sudan, in addition to its main center in Jordan.

Through its partnerships with various accredited bodies and centers across several regions, TAGIMETRIC provides more options for ensuring the examinations’ safety, with ease of mobility and choice; where the candidates will be able to choose from the different places allocated to the exam using the current registration process.

TAGIMETRIC is a secure testing center equipped with web-accessed monitoring services and student authentication facilities using the latest biometric technology. Its partners include, but are not limited to, British Council, Syrian Virtual University, Pearson VUE, International Arab Society of Certified Accountants (IASCA), Washington-based NEXTEC INC, VOXY, Arab International Society for Management Technology (AIMICT), Arab Society for Intellectual Property (ASIP), Licensing Executives Society-Arab Countries, in addition to recruitment exams for international agencies and entities.

