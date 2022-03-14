MORONI, Comoros – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) decided to open a new office in Moroni, the capital of Comoros. The decision was made during an official visit by a delegation from the Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) of the League of Arab States to HE President of Comoros, Mr. Ghazali Osman.
The visit came as part of the ATO’s celebrations of the Arab Tourism Day, where the delegation was headed by the ATO President, HE Dr. Bandar bin Fahd Al Fuhaid, accompanied by a host of Arab business leaders, including Mr. Salah Abu Osbeh, chair of TAG.Global Management Board, as a representative of TAG.Global in the delegation.
Mr. Abu Osbeh stated that the decision of establishing TAG.Global office in Moroni aims at providing TAG.Global’s unmatched services in auditing, financial, administrative and tax consulting, information technology consulting, digital transformation, training, legal and corporate registration services, and other professional services to the companies and investors in Comoros.
During the meeting with the President of Comoros, Mr. Abu Osbeh pointed out that the Union of Comoros is rich with valuable natural resources and investment opportunities in various areas such as tourism, agriculture, and industries, and he highly commended the future strategies, plans and visions of the Comoros government.
He further affirmed TAG.Global’s readiness to support Comoros in different fields in line with the guidance of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global.
Abu Osbeh further elaborated that TAG.Global will provide Comoros with training, capacity-building and digital transformation services, and it will establish its first Knowledge Center which will be equipped with the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) technological devices. The idea of establishing TAG.Global Knowledge Center, according to Abu Osbeh, is to provide the Union of Comoros with capacity-building programs to fight digital illiteracy; as well as other programs in the fields of learning Arabic language, accounting, marketing and management through an effective and sustainable partnership with stakeholders in the Union.
On the sideline of the meeting, the Arab Tourism Organization signed a joint agreement with the Union of Comoros represented by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cooperate in fostering quality infrastructure and investment climate. That is in addition to providing consulting services and exchanging expertise in the field of tourism in collaboration with the Organization’s strategic partners and regional and international institutions in the area of investment.
For his part, ATO President, Dr. Al Fuhaid, stated that the agreement aims at developing cooperation and strengthening ties between the two parties in the development of infrastructure, investment climate and human resources, as well as the provision of consultancy services and the exchange of experiences in the areas of tourism and all other related businesses. He affirmed that the ATO would effectively strive to achieve the desired goals through the establishment of tourism projects, attracting investments in this field, providing logistics services to the aviation sector, and restructuring the tourism sector and infrastructure in the Union of Comoros.
‘Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global’ opens its 112 Office in the Comoros Capital of Moroni
The decision was made during an official visit by a delegation from the Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) of the League of Arab States to HE President of Comoros, Mr. Ghazali Osman
MORONI, Comoros – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) decided to open a new office in Moroni, the capital of Comoros. The decision was made during an official visit by a delegation from the Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) of the League of Arab States to HE President of Comoros, Mr. Ghazali Osman.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.