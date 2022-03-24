talabat’s Road Safety Week will include intensive safety training sessions and award distribution to riders who adhere the most to the UAE government’s traffic laws

Since the 1st of January 2022, talabat held over 20 rider road safety trainings sessions in collaboration with regulatory authorities and ran over 30 internal awareness campaigns

As part of collective responsibility to promote a road safety culture, talabat also calls on other motorists to drive safely and be mindful of smaller vehicles on the roads

UAE, Dubai: talabat, the region’s leading local tech organisation, announced that it will launch its first Road Safety Week in the UAE on the 28th of March, as it ramps up its road safety strategy even further in 2022 to enhance the well-being of its growing fleet of riders.

talabat’s Road Safety Week will be held frequently during the year and is designed to complement efforts by the UAE government to foster a road safety culture and reduce accidents on its roads through additional intensive trainings, as well as positive reinforcement by awarding riders for their exemplary adherence to traffic laws. By reinforcing the education of UAE traffic laws and best practice safety initiatives surrounding motorbikes to both riders and public, the organization aims to raise awareness about the collective responsibility all road users have to ensure their safety and that of others.

talabat’s decision to expand its awareness campaign to the public about the importance of being mindful of smaller vehicles on the road is the result of rider focus group insights, who shared some of their biggest challenges on the road, which included other motorists changing lanes quickly without using indicators, stopping suddenly without activating blinkers, or driving too fast and tailgating. Riders also appealed to road users, especially big vehicles, to pay more attention to smaller vehicles to help keep them and others safe.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at talabat UAE: “Road safety starts with all of us. It’s a culture of awareness on our roads, and respect for every road user, whether it be a pedestrian, a cyclist, a car, a motorbike, or a heavy vehicle. By dedicating a special week for road safety, we aim to lead by example and raise awareness amongst the public in general and riders in specific, to drive safely and avoid dangerous acts like speeding and overtaking other cars. We are also rewarding riders who adhere to traffic rules to encourage positive behavior.

She added: “We are proud to have our headquarters here in the UAE and be able to work closely with the authorities to further enhance rider safety in 2022, as it continues to be a top priority for us. With an exponential rise of motorbikes on the road, further propelled by the pandemic, it is important to remember that driving responsibly is a duty that falls on every road user and we believe that it is through collaboration between the public and private sector, as well as the community, that we will achieve the best results.”

The organisation has steadily increased its rider trainings and awareness campaigns, considering rider feedback and concerns shared by the authorities and communities. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, over 20 joint training sessions with the authorities were conducted across the Emirates, compared to 25 held in 2021.

Additionally, over 30 internal awareness campaigns were launched since the beginning of the year with an increased focus on road safety, serving as a reminder for riders to drive safely and be diligent at all times, for their own well-being and that of the communities they operate in. Until date, the content of the awareness campaigns has been viewed more than 100,000 times by the riders internally.

Earlier this year, talabat published its first edition of the annual rider report that showcased all rider initiatives launched in 2021. The report included over 15 dedicated rider initiatives and projects, from road safety training sessions across the Emirates, to additional insurance coverage, salary cards and rider resting areas.

-Ends-

Highlights from the talabat UAE 2021 Rider Report:

Road safety trainings

In 2021, talabat held over 25 road safety training sessions with regulatory authorities aimed at raising awareness about the importance of adhering to road safety rules and regulations and fostering a road safety culture for the riders’ own wellbeing and that of the community across all seven emirates.

Internal awareness campaigns

In addition to regular road safety training sessions, talabat launches regular awareness campaigns covering various topics, from health and safety and Covid-19 safety measures to weather-related tips and safe driving. These campaigns are aimed at enhancing the riders’ knowledge and encouraging them to be cautious, drive safely at all times and avoid speeding on the road. Other topics covered in 2021 included reminders for riders to regularly take breaks and hydrate throughout the day.

Safety gear

95% of riders have switched from bags to solid LED delivery boxes attached to their motorbikes in 2021. These boxes are created for safety purposes, to ensure weight on the bike is distributed equally and that bikes are visible at night. Riders are also provided with safety shoes and gloves and helmets, this is in addition to the upgraded shirts and trousers with built-in elbow and knee padding that are currently being rolled-out.

Launch of talabat safety officers - talabat Patrol

In April 2021, talabat rolled-out the ‘talabat patrol’ (t-patrol) road safety initiative across the emirates in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). As part of the initiative, a special unit of 20 safety officers called “talabat patrollers” were introduced to ensure that talabat riders across the UAE continue to adhere to the safety rules and regulations set by governmental entities and regulatory authorities, keeping themselves and others safe, as well as offer them assistance when needed.

Flexible working hours and flexi-break

Riders have the option and flexibility to choose their preferred working schedule and break times during the day. This allows riders to choose their own working rhythm and work at their own pace. Additionally, the ‘Break Request’ feature in the rider app allows riders to opt for an instantly-approved break, whenever they need it and they are encouraged to use it as often as required during their shift.

Rider focus groups and surveys

talabat holds bi-weekly rider focus groups and has conducted a total of 20 focus groups in 2021 to encourage two-way communication and address the riders’ concerns and challenges. The findings of the focus group discussions are used to enhance engagements with riders and launch new initiatives. Additionally, talabat sends out a rider satisfaction survey every month to the entire fleet where riders can rate their experience and satisfaction level, and raise any concerns.

Additional insurance policy

In addition to the basic medical insurance that riders receive as required by law and provided by third party logistics, talabat was the first in the region to provide all riders with an additional cashless insurance policy, which includes benefits such as life insurance and accident coverage. This insurance aims to give riders an added layer of insurance coverage.

Rider resting areas

talabat launched rider resting areas in multiple locations in the UAE in 2021, including three in-mall rider lounge areas located in Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza Mall in Jebel Ali in collaboration with Al Futtaim. All restaurant partners are also requested to have appropriate, dedicated and shaded rider waiting areas.

Summer initiatives

All riders were provided with special summer kits consisting of cooling towels and insulated water bottles, which riders have shared positive feedback on. In addition to rider resting areas and lounges, umbrellas and mist fans are placed in all talabat cloud kitchens in the UAE for riders to take advantage of while waiting to pick up orders.