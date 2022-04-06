Dubai, UAE:– talabat, the region’s leading local tech organisation, announced its support for the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the largest campaign of its kind in the region to distribute vital food support to the underprivileged and vulnerable in 50 countries. talabat users can now contribute to the humanitarian initiative by donating easily and securely through the talabat app.

Food aid for communities in need

talabat users can contribute to provide vital food parcels and food vouchers to communities in need by following a few simple steps to donate on the app and selecting one of the set donation amounts: AED10, AED50, AED100, AED300 or AED500. All donations made through the platform will be used by the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to support vulnerable groups including children, refugees, displaced persons, and those affected by crises and natural disasters.

Tatiana Rahal, General Manager of talabat UAE, said: “We are proud to support the 1 Billion Meals campaign organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to secure food aid for vulnerable communities this Ramadan. By utilising the talabat app, we are able to provide benefactors with a platform that allows them to safely and easily give back to those in need across the world.”

She added: “As a local tech company, harnessing our technology for good remains an integral part of what talabat stands for. It cements our commitment to the communities in which we operate by connecting our large database of customers with trusted charities and enabling them to make a difference. Philanthropy is deeply rooted in Emirati culture and we are proud to call the UAE home by having our headquarters in the UAE and to get the opportunity to contribute to such noble causes.”

How to donate through the talabat app

talabat users can donate to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative by downloading the talabat app from iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery and searching for ‘1 Billion Meals’ then following simple steps to select the donation amounts from the menu and making easy and safe digital payments at checkout.

Other donation channels

Alternatively, donors can contribute to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through the campaign's call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

About talabat

When you think of food delivery in the MENA region, we’d be pretty surprised if talabat didn’t pop into your mind first! Since delivering our first order in Kuwait in 2004, we’ve grown quite a lot over the past 18 years into the leading local tech platform in the region.

We deliver hundreds of millions of food orders, grocery items and other products per year, to our customers in nine countries throughout the region. Our food delivery business works with well over 25,000 brands and almost 50,000 branches, while our q-commerce concept, talabat mart, now delivers groceries to customers in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman Qatar, and the UAE in many cases, 20 minutes or less!

Our customers, our partners, our people, our riders, and the communities in which we operate are at the heart of what we do. In 2021 alone, we facilitated the donation of well over 900,000 meals to those in need, as well as donated over 2.2million dollars to charity with the help of our partners and customers. talabat is part of Delivery Hero, the global leader in online food delivery and q-commerce.