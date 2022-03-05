Amman, Jordan: – talabat Jordan, the region’s leading food and grocery delivery app, has recently elevated its commitment to keeping the Kingdom’s streets safe, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jordan Traffic Institute (JTI). Through this cooperative agreement, talabat will support JTI’s efforts to increase awareness of traffic regulations and best practices, and will do its part to help encourage safer driving throughout the country.

In line with this agreement, talabat Jordan has formed a special talabat Patrol (tPro) unit, which will work to monitor its riders whenever they are out delivering orders to customers, ensuring that they adhere to the guidelines laid out by JTI. And to help support wider-reaching awareness efforts, talabat Jordan will also work on awareness campaigns alongside JTI, and distribute safe driving pamphlets to customers who order through the app.

For its part, JTI will provide talabat riders and talabat Patrol (tPatrol) supervisors with traffic safety awareness sessions, as well as free first aid training courses, in coordination with the Civil Defense Directorate.

Commenting on these latest steps, the Managing Director of talabat Jordan, Hala Siraj, said, “As the leading delivery app in the Kingdom, with operations spanning all governorates nationwide, we at talabat Jordan are in a unique position to promote traffic safety and better driving practices. In particular, with a team of thousands of riders, we can make a considerable impact on the safety of streets throughout Jordan. We are delighted to partner with the Jordan Traffic Institute and the Civil Defense Directorate and we are eager to support their efforts in any way we can.”

This latest MoU aligns with talabat Jordan’s ongoing efforts to forge partnerships that add value and purpose to its operations, and is considered one of a series of various upcoming partnerships in order to enhance the company’s positive impact on the communities in which it operates.

