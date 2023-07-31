Amman, Jordan: As part of the company’s quarterly Road Safety Week, talabat Jordan, the leading platform for food and everyday deliveries in the MENA region, recently hosted a series of road safety training and awareness sessions for its riders, as part of its long-term partnership with the Jordan Traffic Institute (JTI).

Conducted each Wednesday throughout the month of July, the training sessions were provided to a group of car and scooter riders who had an invaluable opportunity to learn from and interact with industry experts from JTI. During the sessions, participants delved into various critical subjects related to road safety, such as road accidents and their common causes, the amended local traffic laws, and the key principles of safe driving.

Introduced in 2022 across the region, Road Safety Week is an initiative carried out by talabat quarterly, emphasizing the paramount importance that the company places on road safety. By dedicating specific weeks each quarter to raising awareness about the importance of safe, responsible driving, the company continues to showcase its steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety not only of its riders, but of the broader communities in which it operates.

talabat Jordan and the Jordan Traffic Institute’s partnership highlights the partners’ shared vision of safer streets and safe, responsible driving across the Kingdom. By equipping talabat riders with vital road safety knowledge and skills, these training sessions aim to enhance their understanding of best practices and encourage responsible, intelligent driving behavior.

