Amman, Jordan – Throughout the first quarter of the year, talabat Jordan, the region’s leading tech platform, celebrated the remarkable efforts of its dedicated riders through a variety of activities and initiatives designed to reward their tireless work. With unwavering commitment, talabat Jordan’s riders have demonstrated exceptional dedication and a superlative quality of service when delivering orders to customers across the Kingdom, surpassing expectations time and time again. In recognition of their hard work, talabat Jordan went above and beyond to express its heartfelt appreciation.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has intensified its efforts to enhance riders’ experience by launching the first talabat Heroes Center in the Kingdom. The center is dedicated to meeting their needs, providing them with all forms of services and support, and giving them a space for entertainment and rest. All while the company continues to implement its incentive programs that showcase its appreciation and gratitude towards its riders.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, talabat Jordan distributed iftar boxes to its riders, giving them the opportunity to break their fasts while on the move. The company also organized a special iftar event for its riders, inviting them to enjoy a delicious iftar meal at a hotel in Amman. The event was attended by over 400 of talabat’s riders, and gave attendees an opportunity to foster deeper connections with their fellow riders and team members.

These efforts were just the tip of the iceberg for talabat Jordan’s Ramadan activities for riders. Throughout the month, the company distributed around 2,000 fuel vouchers, and even allocated an extra JD0.5 to riders for each order delivered between 6 PM and 7 PM. talabat Jordan also introduced Double-tipping Fridays: throughout the Holy Month, the company doubled all tips received by riders on Fridays.

The company even engaged its corporate team to join in expressing gratitude to riders, distributing special thank-you cards to its staff that they could hand out to riders whenever they placed an order throughout the month. Employees were also engaged in the distribution of fuel vouchers, further engaging their support in demonstrating appreciation to riders.

And in a truly remarkable gesture of appreciation, talabat Jordan fulfilled the wishes and dreams of several lucky riders during Ramadan. Twenty riders with very specific goals and dreams—such as supporting their families, settling their debts, or affording a special vacation—were selected and provided with the necessary assistance to transform their dreams into reality. Additionally, the five riders who delivered the largest number of orders during Ramadan were selected to receive all-expense-paid Umrah trips, exemplifying talabat Jordan’s commitment to embodying the spirit of Ramadan and giving back to its hardworking heroes.

The Holy Month was an extraordinarily meaningful period for talabat Jordan, as the company took great pleasure in expressing gratitude and appreciation to its riders, who serve as the backbone of its operations. As the festivities continued, talabat Jordan celebrated the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Fitr with its riders, distributing Eid cookies and extending well wishes for a prosperous year ahead.

With such an exceptional team of riders, talabat Jordan is constantly seeking out new ways to demonstrate its appreciation and support throughout the year.