The ‘talabat Great Gamers Awards’ show will be broadcasted live on multiple streaming platforms on July 16th, 2022.

Gaming enthusiasts in the region will be able to vote for their favorite gamers across 5 categories until July 6th, 2022.

Cairo, Egypt: talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform, is partnering with GreatGamers Award to launch its first ever regional esports initiative in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan and the Gulf region. Recently, there has been rapid development in the gaming scene across the region, and talabat is determined to play a key role in further accelerating this growth. As the first initiative of many, the platform will celebrate gamers in MENA through one of the largest Gaming Awards Show in the region.

The ‘talabat Great Gamers Awards’ launched on June 13th, and highlights the best gamers, casters, and coaches of the year. Split over 5 categories representing players from the most popular game genres, people will be able to vote for the nominees - handpicked by a jury panel of local gaming experts in each of their categories. Voting will close on July 6th, 2022. During the show on July 16th 2022, which will be live streamed on multiple platforms, one deserving winner will be crowned the ‘talabat Great Gamer of the year’

Commenting on the announcement, Thijs van Dam, Regional Director of Strategic Partnerships at talabat said, ‘We are thrilled to launch talabat’s first ever Gaming Awards Show in the region. At talabat, we are always looking to recognize and celebrate great talents within the region, and one of the areas we’ve had a keen interest in is the eSports scene.”

“Using the talabat app, people are able to get their meals, groceries or snacks whenever they want, and our data shows that this includes a lot of gamers who enjoy fueling up while they play. Players can place their orders on the app with a push of a button before their game begins, and have it delivered by the time they finish! We are very excited about this first eSports partnership and what it will bring, and to more future initiatives moving forward”. Added van Dam.

In addition to Great Gamers, talabat has worked with a number of partners including Red Bull and Techxhub who have contributed to making the ‘talabat Great Gamers Award’ a reality.

Voting will open in July - and gaming enthusiasts will be able to follow the nominations for the ‘talabat Great Gamer of the year Award’ in the weeks to come on https://talabat.greatgamers.net/.

About talabat

When you think of food delivery in the MENA region, we’d be pretty surprised if talabat didn’t pop into your mind first! Originally starting in Egypt as “Otlob” in 1999, we’ve grown quite a lot over the past 23 years.

Today, we deliver hundreds of millions of food orders, grocery items and other products per year, to our customers in nine countries throughout the region. Our food delivery business works with well over 25,000 brands and almost 50,000 branches, while our q-commerce concept, talabat mart, now delivers groceries to customers in 20 minutes or less!

Our customers, our partners, our people, our riders, and the communities in which we operate are at the heart of what we do. In 2021 alone, we facilitated the donation of well over 900,000 meals to those in need, as well as donated over USD 2,200,000 in donations to charity with the help of our partners and customers across the region. talabat is part of Delivery Hero, the global leader in online food delivery and q-commerce.

About Great Gamers

GreatGamers (GG) is a French-born international initiative born of an unlimited gaming enthusiasm of Paris-based international relations advisor Igor Lys. GG aims at providing professional gamers and esport enthusiasts with the high-level recognition they deserve. Its mission is to unite all gamers into a strong community that inspires and rewards generations of esport heroes through an online platform that allows people to vote for their favourite gamers and entertainers in a quest for a prestigious GreatGamers Award.