MARSEILLE – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), participated in a workshop with the purpose of conducting the Master’s Degree in Global Supply Chain Management Program through the Erasmus+ Program, which is funded by the European Union.

During the five-day workshop, hosted by KEDGE Business School at its campus in Marseille-France, a number of university representatives attended, where they discussed several topics including entrepreneurship and business incubators, students' experiences in international programs, criteria and guidelines for international programs accreditation, and the importance of social responsibility for academic institutions, in addition to the promotion of international programs and educational innovations.

Through the Erasmus+ Program, TAGUCI conducts new educational programs to meet the labor market needs, and to provide professionals, who seek to develop their career, with the knowledge and expertise in the supply chain management and logistics fields.

TAGUCI Assistant Dean for Management and External Relations, Mr. Mamoun Abu al-Sebaa', touched upon the importance of exchanging and sharing scientific and cultural projects, and international projects in addition to cooperation with European universities through the Erasmus+ Program National Office in Jordan. He further indicated that these projects would undoubtedly provide an opportunity for faculty members and students to enroll in European universities to develop their skills and transfer expertise through the Program.

The Erasmus+ Program is the EU's program in education and training fields that highly acknowledges the importance of the international approach adopted by the European Union in all fields, especially in higher education. The Program draws on the experience and success of the European Union's higher education programs. It also supports the international exchange of students, professors and administrators with a view of sharing experiences practices.

