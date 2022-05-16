AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has announced admission and registration for the Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) program for the summer semester of the academic year 2021/2022, either electronically, through the College’s official website or in-person at the Admission and Registration Department.

TAGUCI currently offers an MBA program accredited by the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA). It intends to also introduce a new MBA in Digital Marketing; which will be available for registration during the first semester of the academic year 2022/2023.

It is worth mentioning that the TAGUCI is specialized in Business and Information Technology and is the only educational institution of its kind that is founded on the concept of creativity and innovation and graduating inventors, not job seekers.

Moreover, the University College is constantly committed to supporting students financially by offering (75%) scholarships to refugee students; (60%) scholarships to those with ‘Outstanding and Excellent’ grades in their Bachelor's degree cumulative average grading system, in addition to (50%) scholarships to students, from Jordan or the Arab world, with ‘Very Good’ and ‘Good’ grade results.

Meanwhile, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the University College, unceasingly emphasizes the importance of education for creativity and innovation, noting that it is the only means to improve the situation of young people as well as develop their skills and capacities. He further affirms that TAGUCI’s strategy aims at developing students' professional and entrepreneurial skills; empowering their professional thinking and cultural awareness to become the future business leaders.

It is worth mentioning that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is an independent educational institution accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions. It also received the membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA).

-Ends-

For more information, please visit the TAGUCI website: https://www.taguci.edu.jo/ or contact: 065509222 /0797227151.