AMMAN - Under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) ; chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) Board of Directors, the University College has celebrated the graduation of the academic year 2021/2022 Master of Business Administration (MBA) students.

On this occasion, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh congratulated the graduates, saying, “We are very proud today to graduate a host of distinguished students who will provide the labor market with high competencies in various business sectors in the country.”

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, further, underlined the importance of learning for the purpose of innovation, not just for passing exams, considering it the only path to improve and to develop the skills and the capacities of the youth. He added that TAGUCI aims to graduate an innovative generation, capable to submit innovative projects and scientific researches as a requirement for obtaining a Master's degree. This is in order to sharpen professional and leadership skills, as well as to enrich graduates with innovative thinking, cultural awareness, and communication skills to become future entrepreneurs.

For his part, TAGUCI Dean, Dr. Naser Al-Nsor, affirmed the University College's eagerness to provide all academic and professional support to students, noting that the students’ success to meet the requirements for obtaining a master's degree is a joint achievement for both students and TAGUCI.

Dr. Al-Nsor pointed to the approval of the Council of Higher Education (COHE) to launch the first-of-its-kind MBA in Digital Marketing at TAGUCI. This approval comes in line with the College's message of keeping up with modern advancement and digital transformation by introducing modern quality programs.

He, further, emphasized that the University College is in the process of introducing new MBA programs in the fields of supply chain management, accounting, financing and innovation management, noting that TAGUCI is currently working on upgrading its systems by incorporating the Blockchain technology to make it easier to record students’ certificates electronically.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates and honorary shields were given to the graduates, handed by Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh.

-Ends-