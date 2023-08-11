Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) has announced the launch of the “Drive Safely, Save Lives” campaign in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police. The launch of this campaign comes in line with Tadweer’s commitment to create a safer and healthier future for its employees, which reflects on the overall safety and health of society. The campaign will run across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region throughout the month of August.

The campaign targets Tadweer’s employees, drivers and inspectors, and aims to raise awareness on road and transport safety. The focus of the campaign is to encourage Tadweer’s employees to adhere to traffic laws and follow proper driving conduct on the roads. In addition, the campaign seeks to promote responsible driving behavior to reduce traffic accidents.

As part of the campaign, representatives from Abu Dhabi Police will conduct an awareness seminar for Tadweer’s employees on the appropriate measures and procedures to follow on the roads. Abu Dhabi Police will also host a range of training sessions and workshops for Tadweer’s employees.

In addition, Tadweer will be distributing electronic brochures and leaflets and sharing daily tips on defensive driving in residential areas, construction zones, and rural and urban areas. The safety tips will target truck drivers, heavy equipment vehicle operators, and small car drivers, to promote responsible driving as a priority for maintaining road safety.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Director of the Health, Safety & Environment Department at Tadweer said: “The launch of this campaign reaffirms our commitment to promoting a strong health and safety culture among our employees and contractors at Tadweer. The campaign will help drive significant change in road safety, create a safe and sustainable transport environment in the Emirate and raise awareness on the importance of responsible driving. Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police is a key pillar for the success of this campaign, and we look forward to joining our efforts to ensure a safer future for all.”

Colonel Ahmed Khadim Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director of Abu Dhabi Traffic Department said: “The core focus of this campaign centers around promoting public awareness on road safety and the importance of complying with the traffic laws and regulations of Abu Dhabi Police. This aligns with our steadfast commitment to ensure the safety and security of all individuals by continually devising and implementing effective strategies, plans, and informative lectures. Furthermore, it is important to educate drivers and leverage social media platforms to raise awareness about the significance of conducting routine and comprehensive maintenance checks on vehicles prior to their usage on roads.”

Al Qubaisi stated that the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police recently hosted an insightful awareness session titled " Your Vehicle Safety is Your Safety ". This highly informative session was carried out as part of the ongoing "Your Vehicle Safety is Your Safety" campaign, with an emphasis on three key areas, including mechanical breakdowns during the summer season. The session delved into the numerous factors leading to tire damage, including issues like bulges, lack or excess of air, and provided valuable insights on selecting the right tire for optimal performance.

Additionally, the session covered practical aspects related to automobiles, including essential tasks like oil inspection and electrical wire checks. It extensively examined the root causes of summertime accidents, categorising them into three factors: driver-related, road-related, and vehicle-related issues. Furthermore, the session aimed to support drivers in effectively planning long-distance journeys by providing a comprehensive set of recommendations. These included ensuring thorough vehicle maintenance prior to the trip, adhering to load specifications and traffic regulations in neighboring countries, wearing seat belts, and avoiding continuous driving for more than 12 hours without adequate rest.

Tadweer has a steadfast commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its employees, contractors, service providers, and everyone who supports the Company to achieve its mission.

