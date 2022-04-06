Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) affirmed the importance of the Integrated Waste Management Regulations issued by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and ratified by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Agency, for improving waste management methods in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and making it an economic asset, while ensuring its compliance with the best practices and legislations.

The Regulations, which are the first of their kind in Abu Dhabi, set the frameworks, regulations, and legislations needed to tackle the challenges faced by the Emirate in the field of waste management. They also aim to attract more investments in this vital sector, and limit double standards by specifying legislative, organisational, and operational jurisdictions for every waste management entity.

The Integrated Waste Management Regulations include a number of regulations and legislations on specifying the ownership of waste and its classification methods, as well as the methods to separate, collect, recycle, use, treat, store, and transport waste. It also includes the requirements and specifications for tracking devices and medical waste landfills, the regulations that the relevant sides must abide by, and the penal sanctions for indiscriminate waste disposal.

His Excellency Falah Al Ahbabi​, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), said: “The Integrated Waste Management Regulations will contribute to defining a better future for waste management due to its importance in outlining the regulations and legislations that all the relevant sides must abide by, particularly in light of the increased challenges in the waste management sector and the growing need for more innovative methods and mechanisms to transform waste from an environmental burden to an economic resource. The Regulations will support the current efforts for reducing the amounts of waste sent to landfills, and support the adoption of a circular economy and applying the best practices and technologies.”

His Excellency Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), said: “At Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center, we are committed to applying the legislations listed in the Integrated Waste Management Regulations launched by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, which align with the UAE’s ambitious initiatives and bolster its competitive capability to tackle challenges in waste management. We are also working actively and constantly to support such initiatives through transforming waste management, through putting emphasis on sustainability, employing the best global technologies, and continuing to provide exceptional services. This will help us to achieve our strategic goals of building integrated systems for waste management and pest control and providing valuable services to the clients and the society.”

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center aims to enhance its various services by applying the best practices and technologies, while abiding with the legislations and laws issued by the authorities. This supports the Center’s mission of developing a sustainable system for waste management and pest control in Abu Dhabi. The Center has announced recently the application of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology at the construction and demolition waste recycling station in Al Dhafra area in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Al Dhafra Recycling Industries, in a step that is the first of its kind in the Middle East.