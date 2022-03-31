Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has shown its readiness for the Holy Month of Ramadan by creating a special work plan. The plan ensures that work proceeds smoothly, in accordance with the Center’s vision for achieving a sustainable system for waste management and pest control.

The Center’s plan covers all sectors operating in Abu Dhabi, including the collection and transportation of solid municipal waste, public sanitation work, pest control, and the impounding of stray animals before, during, and after Ramadan in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain city, and Al Dhafra area.

His Excellency Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), said: “During Ramadan, the Center will increase its waste management and pest control efforts to deal with the expected increase in the volume of waste, which usually occurs during Ramadan. We have increased the number of public sanitation campaigns and expanded the number of personnel who carry them out, taking into consideration the sites of Ramadan activities and tents across Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the authorities in the Emirate.”

His Excellency added, “At Tadweer, we are committed to providing the best services for the emirate of Abu Dhabi, to help preserve natural resources and provide a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment. In order to achieve this, we ask members of the community to assist us with our efforts, by avoiding the preparation of excessive and wasteful food. This would help ensure the proper management of waste and aid its transformation into an economic resource.”

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, Tadweer will deploy its workforce in mosques and sites of Iftar tents, from 5:00 am until 12:00 pm, and from 4:00 pm until 12:00 am, to clean these areas and collect the waste after Iftar.

Waste collection and transportation

The Center will increase the number of sanitation workers during Ramadan by 248. It will also provide 237 additional bins, and 53 additional cleaning equipment. These measures will be implemented to ensure that solid and municipal waste collection and transportation services and public sanitation services are provided across the emirate, particularly in vital areas like shopping districts, commercial and residential areas, mosques, and Iftar tents.

Pest control

During Ramadan, the Center will increase its pest control campaigns to combat disease vector pests like mosquitoes, flies, rodents, cockroaches, and ants.

Tadweer’s campaigns for pest control and managing stray animals will take place in a variety of locations across the emirate, including residential areas, commercial and industrial districts, streets and roads, parks, mosques, government departments, health and education centers, tunnels and bridges, ponds and swamps, construction sites, archeological sites and museums, slaughterhouses, marketplaces, farms and estates, and waste collection areas.

The Center’s pest control campaigns will be carried out by specialised teams comprised of 1254 personnel, using 370 vehicles and 2,387 pieces of equipment, to ensure services are provided in accordance with the best international practices. This will include regularly scheduled routine services, as well as responding to requests from the public for services.

Control of stray animal

During Ramadan, the Center will continue to manage requests for controlling stray animals across Abu Dhabi city and Al Dhafra area. The Center will carry out monthly surveys across the emirate, and send stray animals to Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital to receive proper veterinarian treatment in line with best international practices.

Awareness campaigns

During the Holy Month, Tadweer will be carrying out campaigns to raise awareness in the emirate about reducing food waste and its disposal. In addition, the Center will increase awareness on the need to protect the environment in coordination with the relevant national authorities.

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center works continuously to implement strategic projects in order to develop a sustainable system for waste management and pest control in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This includes infrastructure development projects for waste collection and transportation services, waste transportation and treatment stations, enhancing the methods for monitoring the waste sector, and the Center’s efforts for raising awareness in the community about the need for protecting the environment.

