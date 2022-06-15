Abu Dhabi, UAE:: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has signed an agreement with Al Ain Municipality for enhancing cooperation and coordination in developing services for the transport, treatment, and proper disposal of slaughterhouse waste and fallen stock.

The agreement seeks to establish an ongoing partnership between the two parties, and exchanging expertise, resources, studies, and research that would help develop and improve the services for slaughterhouse waste treatment. It aims to enhance joint action in ensuring the safe and proper disposal of animal waste produced by municipal slaughterhouses, livestock markets, and fallen stock, with the goal of transforming this waste into an economic resource that serves the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as providing a safe, healthy, and sustainable environment, and maintaining the public image of Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), and His Excellency Ali Khalifa Al Qamzi, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

His Excellency Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: “The agreement reflects the Center’s commitment to supporting joint action and building partnerships with relevant parties in order to unify efforts towards providing a healthy and safe environment in Abu Dhabi. This comes in line with Tadweer’s efforts for achieving the national objectives that seek to divert waste away from landfills, employ environmental and technological solutions that support the national economy, and contribute to providing a sustainable system for waste management and pest control in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

“Through our cooperation with Al Ain City Municipality, we look forward to developing the services for transporting the waste produced by Al Ain slaughterhouses and fallen stock and disposing of them properly, in accordance with the top criteria and practices. We also aim to raise awareness about the proper methods of disposing of waste, in order to ensure the health and safety of the society and limit the impact of improper disposal of fallen stock and waste produced by slaughterhouses and livestock markets,” he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Centre will be responsible for collecting and transporting fallen stock and slaughterhouse waste in the Municipality of Al Ain City to the its treatment plants, where they will be treated and disposed of safely. The Centre will also apply hygiene, disinfection, and sterilisation procedures to slaughterhouse containers and livestock markets, providing annual data on waste and fallen stock received at the Centre’s plants, and sharing the Centre’s studies and research on dealing with animal waste. The Centre will also hold awareness workshops for those in charge of slaughterhouse and livestock markets to ensure their commitment to applying the best practices in this field and enrol them in E-Manifest system (Bolisaty) online system, which contributes to building an integrated waste database in Abu Dhabi.

Tadweer has an incinerator plant for fallen stock in Al Ain City, which receives waste collected at and transported from municipal slaughterhouses and livestock markets in the city. The incinerator has two lines with a capacity of 650 kg per hour each. The incineration process is carried out in two stages: the first at a temperature of 850 degrees Celsius, then at around 850-900 degrees to ensure that bacteria and the threat of contagious diseases are eliminated, ensuring a healthy environment for society.

The Centre warns the public of the danger posed by arbitrary disposal of fallen stock due to its negative impact on public health and its role in the transmission of contagious diseases, noting that burying fallen stock has a negative impact on the environment through contaminating groundwater with biological particles. Therefore, the Centre urges the public to adhere to instructions and contact the relevant department at the Centre to transport and dispose of fallen stock safely.

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) is constantly developing its services and organising awareness campaigns in accordance with its strategic plans, as part of its efforts to provide an environment with the highest health and safety standards for the Abu Dhabi community. This reflects the Centre’s commitment to exploring new ways and adopting the latest technologies that preserve and sustain the environment.