Taaleem recorded strong top-line growth of 11.5% YoY to AED 258.7M and EBITDA growth of 28.2% YoY to AED 100.4M for the first quarter ending November 30, 2023;



Net profit (before tax) increased by 60.5% YoY to AED 81.6M driven by enrolment growth, additional schools, interest gains on cash reserves, and low debt position;



Record-breaking student enrolment of 35,715, up 26.6% YoY;



Premium school capacity utilization increased in Q1 of 2023/24 by +8.3% YoY to 82.7%,



Taaleem's Government Partnership portfolio saw the addition of five new government partnership schools during the quarter.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (“Taaleem” or “the Company”), a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 31 schools and listed on the Dubai Financial Markets (“DFM”) (SYMBOL: TAALEEM; ISIN: AEE01136T220), today announced its financial results for Q1 2023/24 period ending 30 November 2023.

