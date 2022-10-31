Dubai, UAE: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (a public joint stock company under conversion) (the “Company” or “Taaleem”), one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 26 schools, today announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) and to list its ordinary shares (the “Shares”) for trading on the Dubai Financial Market (the “DFM”). More information on the Offering is available on the following webpage: https://www.taaleem.ae/ipo.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE OFFERING

Intention to list on the DFM

Taaleem seeks to raise total capital of AED 750,000,000 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Million) via the Offering

The Offering is a primary issuance only, and the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to expand its premium K-12 schools network

The Offering comprises Individual Subscribers (First Tranche), Professional Investors (Second Tranche), and Eligible Employees and Eligible Parents (Third Tranche)

The subscription period will open on 10 November 2022 and end on 16 November 2022 for UAE Retail Investors, Eligible Employees and Eligible Parents, and on 17 November 2022 for Professional Investors

The Company reserves the right to amend the Offering and the tranche sizes at any time prior to the end of the subscription period at its sole discretion, subject to the applicable laws of the UAE and the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority (“SCA”)

The Internal Shari’ah Supervision Committee of Emirates NBD PJSC has issued a pronouncement confirming that, in their view, the Offering is compliant with Shari’ah principles

Taaleem shares are expected to start trading on or around 29 November 2022

Pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement entered into on or around the date of the publication of the Prospectus and amongst the Company and the joint bookrunners (the “Underwriting Agreement”), the Company has contractually agreed to certain lock-up restrictions for a period of 180 days after listing, subject to certain exceptions. Pursuant to the founders’ lock-up arrangements, the founders representing a minimum of 93.49% of the shares of the Company (which includes, among others, all founders with individual shareholdings of no less than 1.5% of the total issued share capital of the Company), have contractually agreed to certain lock-up restrictions, subject to certain exceptions.

EFG Hermes UAE LLC and Emirates NBD Capital PSC have each been appointed as Joint Lead Managers.

Emirates NBD Capital PSC (acting in conjunction with Emirates NBD Capital Limited) and EFG Hermes UAE Limited (acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes LLC) have each been appointed as Joint Global Coordinators.

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC has been appointed as the Lead Receiving Bank. Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC have also each been appointed as a Receiving Bank.

-Ends-

Disclaimer

This announcement is not a prospectus and is not an offer of securities for sale or subscription in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States of America, South Africa, Canada, Japan, the United Arab Emirates or Australia. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Any offer to acquire shares pursuant to the potential offering will be made pursuant to, and any investor should make its investment decision solely on the basis of the information that is contained in, the international offering memorandum (the “International Offering Memorandum”) which may be published by Taaleem Holdings PJSC (Under Conversion in the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as a Public Joint Stock Company) (“Taaleem”) in due course in connection with the admission of its ordinary shares to trading on the Dubai Financial Market (the “DFM”).

The International Offering Memorandum, if published, will be addressed only to certain professional investors located within certain jurisdictions and will be in compliance with the laws and regulations of such jurisdictions. The International Offering Memorandum has not been, and will not be, approved by the United Arabic Emirates (“UAE”) Securities and Commodities Authority (“SCA”) and the information contained in the International Offering Memorandum (if published) will not form part of any prospectus which may be published in connection with an offering of shares to retail investors in the UAE. The review of the International Offering Memorandum and any related advertisements does not fall under the SCA’s remit or jurisdiction. This announcement has not been approved by the SCA or any regulator in the UAE or elsewhere and does not form part of the prospectus. This announcement or any related advertisements does not fall under SCA’s remit or jurisdiction.