Muscat: Taageer Finance, a leading Finance & Leasing company in the Sultanate, was felicitated with the ‘Leasing & Finance Company of the Year’ Award at the prestigious Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2022 held recently. Taageer Finance’s CEO Shahin Mohammed Al Balushi received the trophy from His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahroqi, Minister of Heritage & Tourism, in the august presence of over 250 industry leaders.

On the occasion, Al Balushi stated, “We are pleased with the coveted award. It further strengthens our belief that we are on the right track to lead the growth of finance & leasing industry and make a significant contribution in the social development and economic progress of the Sultanate in alignment with the Vision 2040 under the dynamic leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik. Over the past two decades, Taageer Finance has carved a niche for itself among the Finance & Leasing companies and positioning itself with sustained and stable growth. With a consistent track record of strong growth in revenue, profitability, portfolio and market share as well as dividends to the shareholders, Taageer Finance has transformed into a market leader in the finance & leasing industry and a brand of choice for the customers.”

Taageer Finance’s revenue increased by 15.5%, net profit was up by 30.7% and gross portfolio surged by 17.48% on a year-on-year growth basis by the end of June 2022. The company’s market share also increased by 4.4% during the period December 2018 to June 2022.

Taageer Finance has also taken several digital transformation initiatives in the recent times. A new look website with rich features and user friendly interface complemented by a revamped customer centric mobile app promises utmost customer satisfaction an array of services to customers at their fingertips.

Taageer Finance has a nationwide branch network comprising the head office at Al Khuwair and offices at seven other locations including Wattayah, Seeb, Sohar, Nizwa, Salalah, Barka and Al Kamil, to offer seamless accessibility and services to its customers. The company has undertaken a number of measures to further strengthen its excellent service to customers through improved internal processes, making it convenient for customers to make payment via app, installing Point of Sale (POS) machines to all branches to ensure simplified cashless payment process, processing of customer requests through the app minimizing number of customer visits and automation of customer’s complaint management system, to name a few.

