United Arab Emirates: A Syrian expat who landed in Dubai less than a year ago received the biggest gift of her life this Saturday 15 October 2022 as she won AED 100,000 in Mahzooz’s raffle draw along with two other raffle winners.

The UAE’s favourite weekly draw saw 2,022 participants take home a total prize money of AED 1,999,650 and 20 winners sharing the 2nd prize of AED 1 million.

24-year-old Taleen, a Dubai newbie, who works as a real estate agent will buy a professional camera to start creating content on YouTube. “This is my first ever to participate in Mahzooz. I bought 3 bottles of water and received three additional tickets thanks to the currently running offer.

Arun, the second raffle winner, is a New Delhi based participant who unlike Taleen has been a loyal Mahzooz participant.

The 34-year-old father of one, has tried his luck with Mahzooz around 50 times. A loyal fan of the show, Arun normally watches the live streaming on his mobile, but this Saturday, he was unable to watch it live. On Sunday morning, he checked the Mahzooz YouTube channel and was utterly surprised to learn that he is among the three raffle winners of AED 300,000.

Confirming that this is the first time he ever wins anything of value, Arun is determined to use the prize money to support his brother in his music career.

“My brother is a promising singer, and he writes and produces his own music, and I would love to help him further his career,” said the New Delhi based engineer.

This is not Arun’s only dream. He also wants to use some parts of the money to maintain his house and invest in the education of his 3-year-old son.

Mahzooz’s offer limited offer is still ongoing, where participants get a complementary entry upon purchasing a bottle of water for only AED 35, enabling them to double their chances of winning.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for AED 35. For each bottle purchased, and thanks to the limited time offer, participants are now eligible for two-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for double the chances of winning the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000 or the third prize of AED 350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home AED 100,000 each. All they have to do is purchase one bottle of water for AED 35 and pick two sets of 5 numbers.

