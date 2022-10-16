DAMASCUS – The Syrian “National Agency for Network Services” (NANS) of the Ministry of Communications and Technology has recently approved ‘Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for E-Archiving and Automation System’ (TAG-Archive) program as a certified system in Syria.

The program was approved by the Syrian Government after conducting the required technical and technological assessments. TAG-Archive, a multi-language and a multi-user system, is a comprehensive and integrated electronic system that manages documents electronically and controls the internal processes and work procedures of institutions and companies.

Mr. Samer Al_Ramahi, E-Archiving Department Executive Director at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), explained that the Department aims to fulfill its goals and mission in accordance with the vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, as well as in keeping pace with the knowledge development and assisting enterprises in the field of digital transformation. That is in addition to meeting the international standards and legislative requirements.

Furthermore, Mr. Al-Ramahi went on to add that the program helps public and private institutions reduce storage spaces of large quantities of papers and documents in a record period of time. He pointed out that such a system could successfully handle different types of documents and it also allows users to retrieve and review documents promptly.

The system, moreover, provides secure data backups that enable users to work swiftly without connecting to the internet with the possibility of using smartphones.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for E-Archiving and Automation System (TAG-Archive) is designed by experts at TAG.Global, who continuously develop and modify the system in a mechanism that responds to the needs and requirements of companies and users, along with a technical team to deliver the required support around the clock.

