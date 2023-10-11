Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Synology, a global leader in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core, and cloud environments, today announced its participation at the 2023 edition of GITEX Global.

Synology will showcase its latest products and developments at Stand H8-40, Hall 8, in four dedicated zones, displaying its innovative secure data storage and management, data protection, end-to-end smart surveillance system, and cloud solutions.

Michael Chang, Sales Manager of Synology, said, "In an era where data demands are growing rapidly, IT manpower is relatively tight, Synology's solutions can be the best support for enterprise data management."

Enterprise storage and data management: Discover Synology's storage solutions, designed for petabyte-scale storage and high availability, offering comprehensive data integrity and protection capabilities. With the incorporation of the latest 7.2 version of DiskStation Manager, businesses are empowered to leverage a suite of advanced tools, including immutable snapshots and the Adaptive Firewall Multi-factor Authentication (AFMA) mechanism, thus enhancing data security measures. In addition, benefit from Synology’s suite of data management tools, which now includes a preview of new generative AI capabilities for streamlining business and organization-wide workflows.

Data protection solutions: Delve into Synology’s backup solution, Active Backup for Business, which offers comprehensive protection for computers, virtual machines, and servers within the organization. It can also extend to provide full protection for SaaS services like M365 and Google Workspace, with on-premises and cloud backup and recovery options available. The license-free backup packages are tailored to meet specific organizational needs, enabling rapid recovery from catastrophic IT events.

End-to-end smart surveillance system: Experience Synology's comprehensive surveillance solution, which combines newly launched AI-powered cameras featuring high-quality, stable, 24/7 recording and built-in AI recognition. With these features, organizations can detect people, vehicles, and space intrusions. Additionally, utilize the centralized video management system, Surveillance Station, for intelligent monitoring and simplified multi-site management.

Cloud Solutions: Explore Synology’s secure C2 cloud infrastructure for password management, backup and recovery, secure file sharing, identity and access management as well as scalable object storage with S3-compatibility. As well as the deep integration with Synology’s on-premises system to create an efficient and reliable hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“We extend a warm welcome to all organizations, channel partners, and industry associations to visit us at the Synology booth. Here, we can discuss the opportunities and prospects of Synology's data management solutions, allowing more businesses to benefit from our innovative technologies.” Said Michael Chang, Synology Sales manager.

Visit Synology at its stand in Hall 8-40, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 16 and 20, 2023.

Synology® at a glance

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

