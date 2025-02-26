Targeting the enterprise data protection market in the Middle East, Synology Inc. unveiled its new ActiveProtect Appliance series, designed for fast deployment and efficient data protection. With World Backup Day approaching, Synology underscores the critical need for mid-sized to large enterprises to safeguard against data loss, breaches, and ransomware.

As a global leader in private cloud, managing 520+ exabytes of data across 13 million servers, and trusted by over half of the Fortune 500, Synology delivers reliable, secure, and flexible solutions for businesses to protect and optimize their data. Synology protects over 25 million workloads worldwide, ensuring business continuity and data resilience across diverse industries.

In the MEA region, the growing wave of ransomware attacks—such as the 2023 incident targeting key financial institutions in the Gulf—has accelerated demand for robust data protection. The regional backup and recovery market is projected to grow over 10% annually through 2027, reflecting the urgent need for stronger cyber resilience.

Recognizing the growing cybersecurity threats and data management complexities, Synology introduces the ActiveProtect Appliance, a next-gen backup and recovery solution. This new lineup enhances backup speeds, ransomware resilience, and usability, ensuring robust cyber resilience for modern enterprises.

Key Highlights of the ActiveProtect Appliances:

Enhanced Ransomware Protection: Advanced security protocols and secure your data with immutability and isolate your data with air-gapped backups to ensure robust data integrity and access control.

Single user interface mechanism enables effortless monitoring and control with scalable cluster architecture simplifies management for 150,000 devices and optimizes data visibility.

Single user interface mechanism enables effortless monitoring and control with scalable cluster architecture simplifies management for 150,000 devices and optimizes data visibility. Simplified Enterprise-Grade Protection at a Lower Cost: Compared to traditional backup solutions, the implementation cost of this solution averages only 20%. With its software-hardware integrated design, installation, maintenance, and support require significantly less time, making enterprise-grade data protection more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

"Data is the backbone of every modern enterprise, and in today’s evolving digital landscape, building a cyber-resilient infrastructure is more critical than ever," said Michael Chang, Synology’s APAC Sales Head. "With global cyber threats increasing by 38% in 2023 and the cost of data breaches averaging $4.45 million, businesses need a scalable, secure, and intuitive data protection solution. ActiveProtect is designed to address these challenges in the MEA region, empowering enterprises to safeguard their most valuable assets with greater efficiency and confidence."

The event also featured live demonstrations of the Synology ActiveProtect Appliance, showcasing its diverse restoration capabilities for business continuity. From regular recovery to disaster scenarios, the solution enables enterprises to quickly and efficiently restore operations, safeguarding critical data and minimizing downtime.

Unlike traditional backup software, which often requires complex integration with multiple hardware devices and licenses—resulting in high software costs per workload license mechanism and complicated pricing based on uncertain storage capacity—Synology offers a streamlined, cost-effective approach. With pricing based on nodes and free licensing for up to three servers, businesses can better estimate costs while ensuring robust data protection.

GraphII. ActiveProtect is now available for purchase through Synology's authorized distributors and partners.

For more information about ActiveProtect or to request a demo, please visit [https://sy.to/meapress] or contact [mea@synology.com].

About Synology

Synology Inc. is a global leader in network-attached storage (NAS) and data management solutions, providing businesses with innovative, reliable solutions to protect and manage their data. Synology’s advanced products are trusted by organizations worldwide to secure and optimize their critical data.