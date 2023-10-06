Abu Dhabi: Syndication Bureau, the UAE-based opinion and analysis news service, is celebrating its fifth year of operation with the redesign of its website, new editorial features and new membership plans for its subscribers. As part of its mission to broaden public discourse about the Middle East, the agency has also inaugurated a new series of in-depth Thought Pieces for its members.

“In the past five years, Syndication Bureau has established itself as a forum for new voices on the Middle East,” said Mohammed Al Otaiba, Founder and CEO of the company. “We are celebrating this milestone with our members by providing new services and features for them.”

Established in 2018, the service was launched amid a growing recognition that the Middle East was changing. That events and decisions in the region were increasingly shaping global affairs and playing an increased role in a multipolar world.

Since then, the agency has won a loyal following among leading media and research institutes internationally. Syndication Bureau articles have been published in more than 100 news outlets across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The company’s new website includes the first in a series of longer-form analysis pieces that examine key issues of today’s world: global trade, Artificial Intelligence, clean energy, geopolitics and world cultural heritage.

Syndication Bureau gives new voice and fresh perspective from and about the Middle East: to broaden discourse about the region with sophisticated and timely analysis. We provide our media subscribers with original commentary for a global audience, featuring exclusive contributions from thought leaders in the worlds of politics, business and culture. Be a part of the new, global Middle East and see things differently.

