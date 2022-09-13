ROCHESTER, N.Y., /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland, an experience-led digital transformation company, announced today that Khaled bin Abdullah Alsaleh has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Middle East & North Africa (MENA), based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alsaleh brings 22 years of experience helping clients shape and execute digital transformation initiatives and is responsible for driving the strategy and execution for the growing MENA market.

Sutherland has invested in the MENA for the last 20 years and is committed to accelerating their expansion in this market. The digital services market in the Middle East continues to grow rapidly and in Saudi Arabia the digital economy is expected to reach 19.20% contribution to the national GDP by 2025.

"We are delighted to welcome Khaled to Sutherland," said Dilip Vellodi, CEO of Sutherland. "His wealth of experience in the region, combined with our investments in Cognitive AI, Digital Technology Platforms & Engineering, and wealth of industry experience serving world's leading organizations for over 35 years, will help accelerate execution of our vision and strategy of digital transformation in the MENA region."

Most recently, Alsaleh served as Managing Director at Accenture, CMT business in the Middle East. Prior to Accenture, he was the Managing Director at SAP in Saudi Arabia, Regional Director of HPE Software in the Middle East & Africa and held other business leadership positions at Oracle and CA Technologies. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Senior Executive Leadership Program, and a Board Member of the HBS Club for the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council). Alsaleh is also a mentor of the Saudi Digital Academy and Project 1932, aimed at empowering an emerging young generation of leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"I'm thrilled to join Sutherland, one of the world's leading digital business transformation companies, combining people and technology to drive measurable business outcomes," said Khaled Alsaleh. "Our experience in co-innovation with clients and partners across industries, through our team of global domain specialists and creative design-thinking resources, delivers unique value to help shape and execute on their digital strategy. We look forward to contributing to the regions' ambition of rapid digital transformation in various sectors coupled with fostering local job creation and aligned to VISION 2030."

About Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Our mission is to deliver exceptionally designed and engineered experiences for customers and employees. For over 35 years, we have cared for our clients' customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Our proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation. We are a team of global professionals, operationally effective, culturally meshed, and committed to our clients and to one another. We call it One Sutherland