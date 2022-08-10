Sur Oasis Incubator in Sur Industrial City has recently welcomed the first batch of start-ups and innovators representing food and beverage industry, software and information technology, and training and consultancy fields. Managed and operated by the Industrial Innovation Academy and supported and financed by Oman LNG, Sur Oasis Incubator offers training programmes, business accelerators and workspaces to support and empower entrepreneurs and innovators in South Al Sharqiyah governorate.

Officials at the Industrial Innovation Academy, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, introduced the incubated companies to the incubation advantages, facilities and services that will be offered by the Academy during the year-long incubation period. The officials also highlighted the projects undertaken by Sur Industrial City and its plan to connect the incubated companies with the operating factories and projects in the industrial city.

During the event, a training workshop was delivered on social media management strategy with the aim of developing the skills of the incubated companies to effectively manage their social media platforms. Moreover, the companies were also briefed on the role played by incubation in accelerating the growth of startups. It is worthwhile to mention that the Industrial Innovation Academy is working on five key programmes, one of which is the ‘Innovation Programme’, which aims at developing and supporting innovative services and products.

