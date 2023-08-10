Wokingham, UK & Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – UK and Saudi based technology business, Bexprt, today announced that it has achieved AWS Advanced Partner status, becoming one of the fastest companies in the world to have achieved the accolade. Now a featured member of the AWS Partner Network, Bexprt’s certified experts are accelerating their ability to provide Cloud Services and Cloud Consulting to more Public Sector customers, start-ups, small and medium businesses all the way through to large enterprise clients across the Middle East.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) grants AWS Advanced Partner status to organizations in recognition of their proven and certified AWS technical expertise and demonstrated AWS customer experience.

Bexprt opened a new company and offices in Riyadh at the end of December 2022, to better support clients locally and in the region, and to build out a strong local cloud team. Located in Riyadh Park, the offices house Bexprt teams delivering cloud consulting and services, ICT professional services, cyber security services, and business consulting.

Bexprt Founder and CEO, Mo Hamdy, commented, “I’m thrilled that we have achieved AWS Advanced Partner status so swiftly, and we’re told in record breaking time. It’s a strong testament to the truly excellent team we continue to build, and the investment we are making in Saudi and team competencies, delivering our very best for our clients. Our achievements – opening a new business in Riyadh, and then rapidly achieving AWS Partner Select status, then AWS Public Sector Partner, Amazon RDS Delivery Partner, and most recently AWS reseller capabilities, plus receiving a UK Government award for exports, and now today AWS Advanced Partner status – all of this within the last 7 months, are a clear demonstration of our investment and commitment to clients in the region.”

Turning to new developments, Mo added, “We’re delivering innovative new solutions to our clients, developing novel new generative-AI capabilities and resilience solutions to address specific client use cases and ambitions. The Bexprt team are really excited for our plans with AWS for the rest of 2023, and beyond, as we accelerate the number of clients we work with in the region, and deliver really innovative, sustainable and cost-optimised solutions.”