Abu Dhabi, UAE - Supar Auod proudly stands as the premier perfumery and oud brand of the last decade in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Crafted exclusively for the discerning Arabian community, Supar Auod embodies luxury and sophistication, offering the finest oud sourced from esteemed regions including Malaysia, India, Cambodia, Morocco, and Brunei.

For over 13 years, Supar Auod has remained synonymous with elegance and opulence, catering to the refined tastes of its clientele across the UAE. Each fragrance is meticulously curated to encapsulate the rich heritage and cultural essence of the Arabian world, making Supar Auod an emblem of prestige and distinction.

"We are honored to have served as the pinnacle of perfumery and oud craftsmanship in the UAE for the past decade," said Mohammed Mubarak, Owner of Supar Auod. "Our commitment to sourcing the highest quality oud from around the globe ensures that every product bearing the Supar Auod name embodies excellence and authenticity."

In our pursuit of excellence, Supar Auod has played an integral role in elevating the perfume industry in the UAE, infusing it with a symphony of scents that resonate with the soul. Our dedication to craftsmanship and our relentless pursuit of perfection have not only set the standard for luxury perfumery but have also contributed to the aesthetic allure of the region.

Supar Auod now proudly announces its expansion beyond borders. In addition to serving customers in the United Arab Emirates and GCC countries, Supar Auod offers worldwide shipping, allowing fragrance enthusiasts across the globe to experience the unparalleled luxury of Supar Auod perfumes and ouds. Furthermore, the brand is committed to upgrading its products to meet international standards, ensuring that Supar Auod remains at the forefront of the global perfumery industry.

With a dedication to quality and tradition, Supar Auod continues to redefine luxury perfumery, setting the standard for elegance and sophistication worldwide. As the brand looks ahead to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide unparalleled olfactory experiences that evoke the essence of Arabian culture and heritage.

For more information about Supar Auod and its exquisite range of perfumes and ouds, visit www.suparauod.com or contact info@suparauod.com.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/supar_auod/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/suparauod