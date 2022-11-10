Dubai, UAE – Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a leading hospitality group renowned for creating contemporary dining and lifestyle experiences and international concepts, is a Gold Sponsor of this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, taking place on November 17, at Madinat Jumeirah.

Five restaurants from the group’s dining division including SUSHISAMBA, Luigia, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, and L’Amo Bistro del Mare, will showcase award-winning dishes at the star-studded event.

The restaurants will provide culinary support during the event for guests to savour flavours from around the globe. From SUSHISAMBA’s gastronomic creations blending Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisines to mouth-watering Italian dishes by L’Amo Bistro del Mare and Luigia, to Spanish favorites by Lola Taberna Española and everyone’s much loved Black Tap.

High energy performances from SUSHISAMBA’s world-class entertainment team will keep everyone upbeat throughout the evening, while the powerful flamenco dancers from Lola Taberna Española will add passionate vibes to the atmosphere of the glittering ceremony.

An after party will follow at SUSHISAMBA’s Samba room where guests and winners will experience the ultimate celebration in the sky.

“We are delighted to partner with Dubai Globe Soccer for this year’s awards. This is a great opportunity to showcase our award-winning concepts to the biggest names in the sports industry. We are excited to be part of such an event that enhances Dubai’s global reputation as an ideal destination for hosting international events,” said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.

Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards said, “Dubai has consistently granted us the privilege of celebrating football and recognising the professionals who work passionately in the name of the sport, and thanks to Sunset Hospitality Group’s award-winning restaurants, our VIP guests will be able to enjoy a selection of mouth-watering dishes throughout the evening from some of Dubai most prestigious restaurants.”

Sunset Hospitality Group’s award-winning restaurants have hosted famous international players, celebrities and royalties. SUSHISAMBA has welcomed football stars such as Ronaldinho, Didier Drogba and Cristiano Ronaldo to name a few, while L’Amo Bistro del Mare, an upscale seafood dining venue which is also a Gault & Millau recipient has HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as one of its guests.

Top players from the football industry are vying for this year’s Globe Soccer Awards. Last year, the Best Men’s Player of the Year award went to Kylian Mbappé while Cristiano Ronaldo won the Top Goal Scorer of All Time.

-Ends-

About Sunset Hospitality Group:

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in nine countries across 26 brands with a proven record of delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations.

SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Luigia, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. Celebrating its first 10 years last year, SHG continues its impressive growth and plans to increase its portfolio to more than 50 operating venues and extend its footprint to 14 countries by 2023. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com

About the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards:

The Globe Soccer Awards is an event that has taken place every year in Dubai since 2010 to recognise not only the best players and coaches but also all the professionals who work behind the scenes in the world of international football. The great success of the event over the years has meant that new categories are regularly added to the list of prizes to be awarded, and the event today can boast of being able to truly reward all the best in global football. www.globesoccer.com

Media Contact:

Florinda B. Pamintuan

Public Relations Manager

Email: florinda@sunsethospitality.com